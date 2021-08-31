TVA's new Flexibility Program is un-locking Solar in the Valley

We selected Sunrise as our solution provider because their project offered maximum value to our customer, better helping Tweet this

Launching in August of 2019, the Flexibility Program, The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) began offering local power companies (LPCs) the flexibility to meet 5% of their power needs through local generating sources, like wind, solar, and natural gas. A key requirement of participating in the program is signing the 20 year TVA Long Term partnership agreement, which is available to all 154 LPCs. TVA has set ambitious targets for decarbonization, forecasting a 70% decrease in CO2 emissions rate by 2030 from the 2005 baseline. This includes 1600 MW of Solar already contracted and operating, with a long term goal to procure 14 GW over the next 20 years.

LUB, one of the Valley's early adopters to embrace renewables, issued an RFP for solar in March of 2021.

"LUB is excited about the opportunity the flexibility contract offers. We selected Sunrise as our solution provider because their project offered maximum value to our customer, better helping us control rates, and they have a long and credible track record of success in the industry. They have been a fantastic partner thru-out the process, tailoring the project to meet our needs," said Ty Ross, LUB General Manager. "Additionally, we are thrilled to be using Renewable Energy on our network, and are hoping to leverage the Renewable Energy Credits the system produces to attract and retain industrial customers to this part of Tennessee."

Sunrise began developing solar in TVA's service territory, with more than 5 developed facilities that remain operational across the Tennessee Valley. On behalf of LUB, the company will develop, fund, construct, and operate the solar facility, selling power to LUB through a power purchase agreement.

"Sunrise is thrilled to develop Solar in TVA's service territory. We deployed some of our earliest projects here, and are grateful to remain a trusted partner to help Loudon deliver affordable clean power to communities they serve," said Dean Leischow, Sunrise CEO. "TVA is aggressively advancing renewables in the region. More importantly they are offering LPCs the opportunity to procure flexible generation to control customer rates, while attracting new business to the region. We couldn't be happier than to support Loudon in this pivotal program."

Loudon serves Loudon County and Monroe County. Incorporated in 1939, LUB has more than 13,500 business and residential customers and maintains more than 800 miles of distribution line today.

Sunrise is a seasoned, family owned, solar provider, with strong experience in both municipal and cooperative renewables. Operating in multiple states, they are 100% family owned, with no public listing, or foreign investors. Instead they work locally to deliver solutions at the community level, and partner with best in class technology and finance providers to deliver long term value. Sunrise is a member of TenneSEIA, TVPPA, and TMEPA, and installed their first systems in the TVA region in 2010.

Earth Right Energy, INC, founded in 2008 has developed, built, and sold over 20MW of DG solar in TN, NJ, MA, NY, and CA. ERE founded "The School Solar Savings Program" for Tennessee Schools in 2010, allowing school districts to lease their rooftops for additional revenue to the school systems utilizing the TVA Green Power Providers Program. Earth Right has provided on the ground local expertise to Sunrise, supporting, permitting, site acquisition, community engagement, and LPC engagement.

