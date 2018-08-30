TVC Pro Driver Program Saves Careers and Assets of Truckers

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to CDL Traffic Defense, in this day and age a trucker should not operate without the protection of the TVC Pro Driver program. The program has provided truckers with legal traffic ticket representation for over 25 years.

CDL Traffic Defense is authorized reseller of the TVC Pro Driver program.

TVC Pro Driver provides legal representation for truckers in US and Canada. Specialized attorneys have positive results in over 92% of all cases handled.

TVC Pro Driver have over 16,000 attorneys and law firms in the US and Canada to protect truckers. Attorneys specialize in the areas of law covering issues such as following too close, speeding, log books, weight, and equipment. There are wins with positive results in over 92% of all cases handled. As a trucker the TVC Pro Driver program could save your career, assets and family.

TVC Pro Driver attorneys are friendly with the prosecuting attorneys allowing 50% of our cases to be dismissed. There are wins with positive results in over 92% of all cases handled.

But is a service like this cost effective for truck drivers? Consider this real life situation.

In a highly publicized case that was featured on CNN news and in the USA Today newspaper, one TVC Pro Driver member was charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. The accident resulted in three deaths and a number of injuries when his truck ran into a bus.

The three counts were punishable by a maximum of six years imprisonment each, $1,500 in fines for each count, loss of license for one year for each death.

Fortunately the driver was a TVC Pro Driver member. The Provider Attorney and pursuant to a plea arrangement with the State, the member received no jail time, no supervised probation and only a $500 fine.

The driver also received one year revocation of driving privileges in the state where the accident occurred. However the TVC Attorney made arrangements that he was still allowed to drive in his home state and all other remaining states in the US.

Without the TVC Pro Driver membership the driver may have faced 18 years in prison and lost his career, his assets and probably his family.

TVC Pro Driver have over 16,000 attorneys and law firms in the US and Canada. Some of these attorneys have been with us for over 20 years. Attorneys specialize in the areas of law covering issues such as following too close, speeding, log books, weight, and equipment.

To answer the question "is TVC Pro Driver cost effective?" The answer must be "yes!"

In the case cited above, what would it have cost the driver without the TVC Pro Driver program? Simple. Everything!

For more information contact CDL Traffic Defense at 800-343-6558 or click here TVC Pro Driver.

Media Contact:

Keith Hunt



909-636-4012



200874@email4pr.com

SOURCE CDL Traffic Defense

Related Links

http://cdltrafficdefense.com

