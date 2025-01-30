TVEyes and Medianet Announce Data Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Australian Broadcast Monitoring

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVEyes, a global leading provider of broadcast, podcast and online video media Intelligence and Medianet, a leading Australian provider of media intelligence solutions, have announced a strategic data partnership to provide Medianet users with access to TVEyes' extensive Australian broadcast content. This new partnership combines TVEyes' expertise in global broadcast monitoring with Medianet's deep understanding of the Australian media landscape and coincides with the debut of the new Medianet platform.

TVEyes + Medianet

This partnership provides Medianet's clients with seamless access to comprehensive Australian broadcast content spanning national and regional TV and radio stations. This will enable Medianet's clients to monitor news, identify trends, and gain valuable insights across diverse industries and hundreds of industry-leading licensed sources. By integratingTVEyes' powerful content and data into Medianet's platform, clients gain a holistic view of media conversations, enabling smarter and more strategic decision-making.

"Australia's broadcast industry is both dynamic and diverse, and we are thrilled to partner with Medianet to bring our comprehensive broadcast monitoring capabilities to their clients," said Daren Benzi, Chief Commercial Officer of TVEyes. "For 25 years, TVEyes has been at the forefront of global video and audio media intelligence with a dedicated focus on broadcast monitoring. This partnership underscores our global commitment to delivering innovative solutions, tailored to the unique needs of major markets like Australia

Medianet's intuitive platform enables seamless monitoring across Australian print, broadcast, online and social media sources. Key features include entity recognition, which identifies not only relevant mentions but also tracks other organizations, offering clients valuable insights into their media performance relative to competitors. Each search generates a curated dashboard with value-based metrics such as sentiment analysis, leading topics and journalist contacts, empowering users to make data-driven decisions with confidence. Other video and audio solutions from TVEyes are also being explored.

"Medianet is proud to partner with TVEyes, a world-leading broadcast content provider. This partnership is an important element of Medianet delivering a disruptive Media Intelligence solution to the Australian market", said Amrita Sidhu, Managing Director of Medianet.

Organizations interested in exploring the capabilities of Medianet's platform, fueled by TVEyes' Australian broadcast content, are encouraged to contact Medianet to schedule a demo and trial.

About TVEyes

TVEyes is a leading provider of media intelligence, offering real-time monitoring and analysis of television, radio, podcasts, and online video. With robust tools for search, alerts, and data integration, TVEyes empowers businesses and organizations to stay informed and make data-driven decisions.

About Medianet

Medianet is Australia's leading media intelligence provider, with more than 40 years experience helping companies, government and organisations tell their stories and measure their impact. It offers press release distribution services, a comprehensive database of Australian media contacts, media monitoring and media analysis.

