TVEyes Appoints Daren Benzi to Lead Partnerships

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TVEyes announced today that it has appointed Daren Benzi to the newly created position of Global Head of Partnerships. In this role, he will create, manage and grow strategic partnerships for TVEyes' broadcast data for media monitoring, AI and social media applications, as well as the recently announced Podcast Monitoring Service, and other new products as they are released.

"Daren is the ideal executive to expand our reach through partnerships, and to help our partners create additional value for their customers," said David J. Ives, founder and CEO of TVEyes. "In prior roles, he demonstrated the unique ability to create partnerships that really work to the benefit of all parties, and to drive profitable growth. Since Daren selected TVEyes for broadcast intelligence while working at one of TVEyes' partners prior to joining us, he understands firsthand the value of our data and platform, and how partnering with us contributes to marketplace advantage."

Commenting on his new role at TVEyes, Benzi said, "It's a unique opportunity to help an industry leader in broadcast data expand worldwide through partnerships in new markets, with an exciting pipeline of new and enhanced products and services. TVEyes' data is increasingly in demand as the market for intelligence from broadcast, podcasts and other media continues to grow. I'm excited by this new opportunity to work with a firm that has a long and demonstrated record of creating value for its global partners, an increasingly innovative product set, and a management team that is very focused on creating the future for its products and services."

Prior to TVEyes, Benzi, who is also an attorney in addition to focusing on business development, was a lead executive in content partnerships at Meltwater, ran global business development and marketing at technology start-up Plastic Logic, and was vice president of sales development and strategy at DIRECTV. He also held business development roles at News Corporation and for the president of ABC Television. Early in his career Daren served as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington D.C., focusing on communications and policy issues.

Readers who wish to learn more about TVEyes' data and partnership opportunities can reach Daren at dbenzi@tveyes.com.

If you are a member of the media and are interested in receiving an executive headshot, please contact Melanie Brockway at mbrockway@tveyes.com.

About TVEyes

TVEyes Inc., headquartered in Fairfield, Conn., provides a subscription-based service for online, near real-time search of television and radio broadcasts, and podcasts, as well as infrastructure for search engines, business intelligence and media intelligence platforms. Its Media Monitoring Suite™ is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military to provide up-to-the-second intelligence on broadcast in multiple languages for US and international markets. More information on TVEyes can be found at tveyes.com.

