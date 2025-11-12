TVEyes Expands Global Media Intelligence to Canada

TVEyes Canada, Inc. strengthens TVEyes' presence in North America with comprehensive broadcast and podcast monitoring across the country.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVEyes, a global leader in media intelligence, has announced the launch of TVEyes Canada, Inc., a new entity established to serve the growing demand for media intelligence across Canada. This expansion strengthens TVEyes' international footprint and underscores the company's commitment to providing real-time visibility across major audio and video media formats.

With television remaining a trusted source of news and information, and podcast listenership at an all-time high, Canada represents a vital opportunity for brands, agencies, and organizations seeking to track and analyze mentions across the country. TVEyes Canada, Inc. delivers comprehensive coverage in both English and French Canadian, spanning all 10 provinces and three territories.

Canada has long been one of our strongest markets for media coverage, with public agencies, broadcasters, and brands relying on us for real-time broadcast and beyond. Now, we're bringing that support even closer to home. With a local office in Toronto, TVEyes is providing true boots on the ground, enabling faster support, deeper collaboration, and stronger partnerships with the organizations shaping Canada's media landscape. We're proud to invest in the market and even prouder to serve our Canadian customers locally.

"Canada is one of the most dynamic and influential media markets in the world," said Stacey Massey, Vice President of Sales at TVEyes. "Establishing a dedicated Canadian entity allows us to better support customers with real-time intelligence that captures the full range of national, regional, and cultural perspectives."

The new entity offers licensed and compliant access to Canada's leading media sources, including CBC, CTV, Global, ICI Radio-Canada Télé, and additional major outlets, alongside more than 2,000 podcast sources from trusted publishers such as Radio-Canada, Global News, and QUB Radio. Using data-driven analytics and unmatched speech-to-text capabilities, TVEyes Canada, Inc. transforms video and audio into actionable intelligence, enabling users to track mentions, measure impact, and identify emerging narratives in real time.

TVEyes is a global leader in media intelligence, delivering real-time monitoring, search, and analysis across broadcast, podcasts, and online video. With coverage in 40+ countries and 41+ languages, TVEyes empowers organizations to transform media content into actionable intelligence for communications, advertising, compliance, and beyond.

