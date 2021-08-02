TVG-Medulla, LLC Further Expands Patient Reach into West Coast Communities

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVG-Medulla, a healthcare management service organization, today announced they have acquired five new chiropractic clinics in the greater Seattle, WA area as part of the Chiro One Wellness Centers organization. Chiro One Wellness Centers is a leader in providing exceptional chiropractic care.

Sonic Chiropractic, Lake Union Wellness, Solution Chiropractic, Peter J. Hanson, P.C., and Banic Chiropractic, have all joined the organization. This expansion marks a significant step in the company's mission of leading patients and communities to a life of optimal health and wellness through education and service.

"We are so excited to expand our reach into the communities and culture of the western United States. An active lifestyle is integral to West Coast living, and as Chiropractors, we support and celebrate that. We are looking forward to delivering high-quality chiropractic care to new communities with our unique care model," said Sam Wang, Chief Operating Officer of TVG-Medulla.

Seattle's booming tech industry and diverse mix of large and small businesses provide a unique opportunity to serve patients in a dynamic city with a high-energy culture. The varied benefits of chiropractic care, from improving flexibility and mobility to reducing pain, pair well with the West Coast active, outdoor lifestyle.

"We are proud to join an organization with which we share a vision of bringing exceptional chiropractic care to communities across the country. Together, we provide the highest standards of care supported by outstanding clinical care teams to positively impact the lives of our Seattle residents," said Dr. Peter Hanson of Hanson Chiropractic.

A mission-driven organization, Chiro One Wellness Centers is honored to continue to expand the number of patients they serve and support new communities in the Seattle area. To learn more about Chiro One Wellness Centers, visit Chiroone.com.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

With more than 75 clinics across the country, Chiro One Wellness Centers is leading patients to a life of health and optimal wellness through high-quality, customized chiropractic care. Managed by TVG-Medulla, Chiro One Wellness Centers is leading the charge in providing exceptional chiropractic care through consistent patient outcomes, high patient satisfaction rates, and wellness education around the diverse benefits of chiropractic care. For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.com .

About TVG-Medulla, LLC

TVG-Medulla, LLC is a healthcare management service organization that provides support and service to all Chiro One Wellness Center clinics. The doctors serving Chiro One clinics have access to Medulla's comprehensive corporate resources, like billing and insurance services, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, facilities maintenance, and IT. Medulla also offers wellness and education services to local communities, employers, and organizations. For more information on practice acquisition, please visit medullallc.com/chiro-one .

