TVLine Promotes Matt Webb Mitovich to Editor-in-Chief

"TVLine would not be the success it is today without Matt," declared Ausiello. "Not only is he a traffic powerhouse, but his editorial instincts are second to none. At his core, he remains a diehard TV fan. He loves and respects this medium. As TVLine gets ready to enter its second decade amid an unstoppable #PeakTV landscape, I'm thrilled, honored and relieved to have Matt by my side."

Since joining TVLine in November 2010 to prepare for the site's 2011 launch, Mitovich — in addition to becoming one of the industry's most known and respected voices via his tireless coverage of genre staples spanning every network and streaming service — has taken on increased editorial oversight with each passing year. In his new role, he will oversee the day-to-day editorial operations of TVLine as well as play a major role in charting the site's path forward.

"I am tremendously excited to embrace this new level of leadership at TVLine," Mitovich said. "The TV landscape has grown and changed so much since our launch, and it shows no signs of stopping. I look forward to guiding the site's continued evolution, into something I casually call '#PeakTVLine.' I couldn't imagine a better partner in Mike, or a harder-working, more fun-loving staff, with which to continue our mission."

About TVLine

Since its launch in January 2011, TVLine has become a household name in trusted television content. Michael Ausiello and his team created the site to help TV enthusiasts cut through the clutter and find the news and updates they crave – from breaking television news to spoilers and deep-dives into favorite shows. TVLine.com is a breaking news source for dozens of media outlets including Yahoo News, MSN, Apple and more. For more, visit www.TVLine.com.

About Penske Media

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 220 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business executives in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit http://www.pmc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvline-promotes-matt-webb-mitovich-to-editor-in-chief-300669768.html

SOURCE TVLine

Related Links

http://www.tvline.com

