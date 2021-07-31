TVNET /WRLD1 enlarges its Global News Network Group to 15 networks across the 8 regions of the world
Jul 31, 2021, 21:51 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET/WRLD1 announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center TV news hubs.
This now extends the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and interface to an enlarging platform of geo centric networks.
Sassover further noted: "The Global News Network hubs now provide more range of locales and diversity of destinations and we now have all 15 networks on air including:
UKNewsTV.com | UK News Network
USEUTV.com | US EU News
UKEUTV.com | UK EU news
FrankfurtTV.com | Frankfurt Television
GenevaTV.com | Geneva Television
DublinTV.com | Dublin Television
EUTV1.com | EU TV
CDMXTV.com | Ciudad de Mexico TV
SaoPaulo1.com | Sao Paulo Televisao
APAC1.com | AsiaPacific Network
AUNZTV.com | Australia New Zealand TV
NY1TV.com | New York News 247
NYTFT.com | NYT | FT News Highlights
The WRLD1 News hubs and all other TVNET categories of networks will continue to be resources for evaluation of AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation fused with human editorial and contextual insights.
Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of videos within our display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or world regional news hub."
