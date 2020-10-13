TVNET/WRLD1 debuts its World News & Sports Group of Internet TV networks across the 8 regions of the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET INC. today announced the launch of its WRLD1 World News & Sports Group, an AI enabled platform of internet TV destinations as geocentric News/Sports networks across the 8 regions of the world. WRLD1 content venues extend across a range of categories including:

World News / Sports

Health Sciences

Travel / Leisure / Automotive

Luxury / Lifestyle / Fashion

Finance / Investment

Real Estate

Film / TV

Social TV

Music

The News/Sports group includes:

https://USNewsTV.com

America's News Network





America's News Network https://USStateDept.com

US State Department News





US State Department News https://NewYorkCityTV.com

The Network of New York





The Network of https://NYLATV.com

New York LA News





New York LA News https://LANewsTV.com

Los Angeles News





Los Angeles News https://SFNewsTV.com

San Francisco News





San Francisco News https://USChinaTV.com

US China News





US China News https://CanadaNewsTV.com

Canada News Network





Canada News Network https://EUNewsTV.com

EU News Network





EU News Network https://RussiaNewsTV.com

Russia News Network





Russia News Network https://MiddleEastTV.com

Middle East News Network





Middle East News Network https://IsraelTVNews.com

Israel News Network





Israel News Network https://IsraelUAE.com

Israel UAE Network

---------------------------------

https://AsiaNewsTV.com

Asia News Network





Asia News Network https://ChinaNewsTV.com

China News Network





China News Network https://BeijingTV.com.cn

Beijing Television





Beijing Television https://ShanghaiTV.com.cn

Shanghai Television





Shanghai Television https://ShenzhenTV.com.cn

Shenzhen Television





Shenzhen Television https://JapanNewsTV.com

Japan News Network

----------------------------------

https://USTVSports.com

America's Sports Network





America's Sports Network https://WorldSoccerTV.com

World Soccer Network





World Soccer Network https://USSoccerTV.com

US Soccer Network





US Soccer Network https://FutballTV.com

Futball Global Network

Nathan Sassover stated: " The WRLD1 platform's focus on location-based multi regional news/sports within high profile destination branding evolves the retrograde model of news and sports beyond the derivative broadcast/cable news formats facing existential challenges confronting fast fading traditional newsroom driven venues"

The WRLD1 platform's objective and diverse scope of content optimizes data presentation and display more aligned with AI derived content flows within an Internet TV netcast platform.

Sassover added: "As the Internet continues to subdivide into a vast amalgam of hyper-targeted mobile TV experiences with high levels of socially driven content, enlarging options and news sources, our approach is to converge compelling content aggregation and context of presentation--providing a more informed framework for geocentric targeted news and sports."

https://WRLD1.com

About TVNET INC.

TVNET has since 2012 evolved its diverse WRLD1 platform, currently at 195 networks on air, in parallel with the enlarging capabilities of its APTVE technology solution.

WRLD1.com is powered by APTVE: Application Programmed Television Engine-a TVNET mobile netcast architecture enabling AI empowered geocentric networks across the 8 regions of the world.

SOURCE TVNET INC.