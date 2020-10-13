TVNET/WRLD1 debuts its World News & Sports Group of Internet TV networks across the 8 regions of the World
Oct 13, 2020, 09:57 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET INC. today announced the launch of its WRLD1 World News & Sports Group, an AI enabled platform of internet TV destinations as geocentric News/Sports networks across the 8 regions of the world. WRLD1 content venues extend across a range of categories including:
- World News / Sports
- Health Sciences
- Travel / Leisure / Automotive
- Luxury / Lifestyle / Fashion
- Finance / Investment
- Real Estate
- Film / TV
- Social TV
- Music
The News/Sports group includes:
- https://USNewsTV.com
America's News Network
- https://USStateDept.com
US State Department News
- https://NewYorkCityTV.com
The Network of New York
- https://NYLATV.com
New York LA News
- https://LANewsTV.com
Los Angeles News
- https://SFNewsTV.com
San Francisco News
- https://USChinaTV.com
US China News
- https://CanadaNewsTV.com
Canada News Network
- https://EUNewsTV.com
EU News Network
- https://RussiaNewsTV.com
Russia News Network
- https://MiddleEastTV.com
Middle East News Network
- https://IsraelTVNews.com
Israel News Network
- https://IsraelUAE.com
Israel UAE Network
- https://AsiaNewsTV.com
Asia News Network
- https://ChinaNewsTV.com
China News Network
- https://BeijingTV.com.cn
Beijing Television
- https://ShanghaiTV.com.cn
Shanghai Television
- https://ShenzhenTV.com.cn
Shenzhen Television
- https://JapanNewsTV.com
Japan News Network
- https://USTVSports.com
America's Sports Network
- https://WorldSoccerTV.com
World Soccer Network
- https://USSoccerTV.com
US Soccer Network
- https://FutballTV.com
Futball Global Network
Nathan Sassover stated: " The WRLD1 platform's focus on location-based multi regional news/sports within high profile destination branding evolves the retrograde model of news and sports beyond the derivative broadcast/cable news formats facing existential challenges confronting fast fading traditional newsroom driven venues"
The WRLD1 platform's objective and diverse scope of content optimizes data presentation and display more aligned with AI derived content flows within an Internet TV netcast platform.
Sassover added: "As the Internet continues to subdivide into a vast amalgam of hyper-targeted mobile TV experiences with high levels of socially driven content, enlarging options and news sources, our approach is to converge compelling content aggregation and context of presentation--providing a more informed framework for geocentric targeted news and sports."
- About TVNET INC.
TVNET has since 2012 evolved its diverse WRLD1 platform, currently at 195 networks on air, in parallel with the enlarging capabilities of its APTVE technology solution.
WRLD1.com is powered by APTVE: Application Programmed Television Engine-a TVNET mobile netcast architecture enabling AI empowered geocentric networks across the 8 regions of the world.
SOURCE TVNET INC.