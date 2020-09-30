TVPage brings Salespeople into Shopify E-Commerce Stores

TVPage identified the need to arm small and mid-sized e-commerce businesses with tools to grow an online ambassador network. Through TVPage technology, retailers of any size on Shopify can now grow an online sales network to represent their brands, increase traffic and generate sales. This integration allows brands to seamlessly source a network of ambassadors within the Shopify platform, providing a level of accessibility that did not exist prior.

"Large brands have been leveraging and growing online ambassador programs for years now," said Allon Caidar, CEO and Co-founder, TVPage. "Now directly through the Shopify platform, smaller and emerging e-commerce stores can leverage social selling strategies with online ambassadors that will create measurable value for their businesses. We give businesses of any size the tools to grow their presence online."

E-commerce stores using the platform on Shopify can enlist ambassadors to sell online through personalized virtual storefronts using shoppable video, product collections and live events that increase consumer engagement. With social selling becoming a necessity for e-commerce stores, brands can now turn on their sales team in Shopify to amplify brand awareness through personalized and meaningful channels.

Offering a seamless solution, TVPage allows for the creation of virtual storefronts managed by carefully selected brand ambassadors who effectively and efficiently help brands reach their social engagement and revenue goals. Fully equipped with shoppable video, photo collections, and live streaming, TVPage's app handles everything including awarding commission for ambassadors, allowing brands easy access to this game-changing feature.

To learn more about the Ambassador Storefronts app, find it on the Shopify app store here .

About TVPage

TVPage enables salespeople beyond the limitations of physical stores by activating ambassador storefronts on e-commerce sites, where they post shoppable content. Ambassadors drive traffic to their storefronts from their social audiences, generating new engagement and sales. Shoppable videos become discoverable on Google search. TVPage serves the entire experience, and directly reports on all sales. Ambassadors can earn a commission from their sales, paid directly on the app. TVPage customers include Macy's, HSN, Autozone, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kay Jewelers, and others.

