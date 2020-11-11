TVPage-Generated Client Revenue Increases by 500 Percent Since 2018

To date, TVPage has on-boarded over 50 retailers onto its social commerce platform. Major retailers, including Macy's, HSN, Ashley Furniture and Kay Jewelers, have established influencer programs powered by the TVPage shoppable video engine to increase performance based marketing channels and drive new revenue. This year, TVPage also established key partnerships with SAP and Shopify to expand the reach of its platform to retailers of all sizes on a global scale.

In addition to enabling sales associates and influencers to post shoppable videos and photos to their storefronts on brands' online stores, TVPage has enhanced platform features to offer retailers even more engaging and interactive experiences for customers online via salespeople, including live shopping, chat, and other powerful tools. The TVPage online influencer network is rapidly growing with over 20,000 creators who can now work directly for brands and fuel their personalized online storefronts.

Revolutionizing the world of social commerce, TVPage enables retailers to tap into an online sales team, allowing for personalized guidance and customer engagement at a scale never seen before. In doing so across social channels and search engines, online salespeople can interact with customers and create engaging content for their growing social audiences.

"It has never been more apparent that retailers must ensure salespeople are armed with the right resources to be successful during the accelerated shift to digital commerce. Salespeople are the most underutilized resource when it comes to online engagement," said Allon Caidar, CEO & Co-Founder, TVPage. "The numbers don't lie – we see a 5X increase in online conversion rates from salesperson-powered engagement across all customers, proving the importance in activating an online sales team to support your customers online."

With an average cost to run the platform of less than $0.15 per video view (including both SaaS fees to TVPage and commission to your online sales team), and an average revenue per video view that is greater than $7 across TVPage customers, the ROI is abundantly clear.

About TVPage

TVPage enables salespeople beyond the limitations of physical stores by activating storefronts on e-commerce sites, where they post shoppable content. Online salespeople (store associates and influencers) drive traffic to their storefronts from their social audiences, generating new engagement and sales. Shoppable videos become discoverable on Google search. TVPage serves the entire experience, and directly reports on all sales. Online salespeopleOnline salespeople can then earn a commission from their sales, paid directly on the app. TVPage customers include Macy's, HSN, Autozone, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kay Jewelers, and others.

