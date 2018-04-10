TVP's World-Best Solar Thermal Panel Certified and Proven

TVP Solar announces the one-year study of its solar thermal panels at a live client site in Kuwait. The results prove TVP's best-in-class performance operating up to 200°C as recently certified by Din Certco Solar Keymark. The solar field in Kuwait produces a massive amount of thermal energy - 750 kWh/m²/year - with a peak efficiency of 57%, validating certification values.

"TVP has proven itself a game-changer," exclaimed Mr. Piero Abbate, TVP's CEO. "Our super-performing panels predictably deliver massive thermal energy for the most energy-consuming applications, even in harsh environments like the Gulf." The panels can be applied to industrial process heat, desalination, and air conditioning.

The solar field delivered up to 180°C to directly drive a double-effect absorption chiller and supply air conditioning to the new Agility Headquarters in Sulaibiya, Kuwait. Over 365 days the system ran automatically and unattended with 98% reliability, showing a mere 8% of efficiency loss due to soiling effect; this was achieved without a single day of panel cleaning!

The TVP solar-driven cooling system contributes 73% of the points for the new building's LEED certification. Operating from 10am to 3pm (on average per day), with ambient temperatures up to 62°C, solar thermal supplied 70% of the daily cooling load, matching the peak load.

Alternative Energy Solutions (AES) CEO Mr. Stephen Lubrano stated: "We are extremely proud to be the first adopter of this revolutionary solution in Kuwait. The solution is perfectly in-line with our parent company's vision of innovation and social responsibility." He went on to add that, "TVP economically and efficiently cuts OPEX, meets Agility's sustainability objectives, and is a key component of the new headquarters' LEED certification."

About TVP Solar:

TVP Solar SA is a Swiss company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative high-vacuum mirrorless solar thermal collectors based on patented technology. A game-changer for the thermal industry, solar is now a new paradigm in energy supply, beating liquid fuels with a cheaper, carbon-free alternative. In volume production since 2017 TVP high-vacuum products have been installed across 9 countries and 3 continents, cutting OPEX, boosting sustainability, and securing energy supply worldwide.

About Alternative Energy Solutions:

AES is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agility, one of the world's leading providers of integrated logistics. Agility is a publicly traded company with more than $4.1 billion in revenue and more than 22,000 employees in over 500 offices across 100 countries.

