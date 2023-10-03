TVS joins annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month

BREVARD, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transylvania Vocational Services (TVS) today announced it is joining the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy in recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "Advancing Access and Equity."

TVS advancing access and equity for NDEAM!
The history of NDEAM traces back to 1945, when it started as a week and focused only on people with physical disabilities. Later, it expanded to a full month, and its name and scope evolved to acknowledge the importance of increasing the workforce inclusion of people with all nature of disabilities.

"TVS is proud to be a part of this year's National Disability Employment Awareness Month," said Beth Rich, TVS VP and Business Development and Marketing. "We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities not only in the month of October, but year-round."

Reflecting this year's theme, throughout the month, TVS will be educating employees on disability employment issues and its commitment to an accessible and equitable work culture.

"National Disability Employment Awareness Month reminds us of the valued contributions people with disabilities make in our nation's workplaces, and the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 marks a major milestone in our nation's ongoing quest to advance access and equity for all Americans," said Assistant Secretary for Disability Employment Policy Taryn M. Williams. "So, from now through October, we will be exploring the act's impact on everything from employment to community living to non-discrimination to accessible technology."

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages—during October and throughout the year—by visiting dol.gov/NDEAM.

About TVS:
TVS is a social enterprise contract manufacturer specializing in the blending and packaging of dry food and beverage products. Founded in 1967, their mission is to provide quality employment, job training and residential & community services to individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. For more information go to www.tvsinc.org

