TVS Motor Singapore to Invest US$7 Million in Scienaptic Systems, an AI Powered Decision Platform

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company Limited, India, has signed definitive agreements to invest US$7 million in Scienaptic Systems Inc., a Delaware corporation, headquartered in New York City. TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited led this Series A funding in Scienaptic. The closing of the investment is subject to obtaining appropriate regulatory approvals.

Scienaptic has combined latest big data technologies and proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms on its decision platform, "Ether." Solutions built on Ether enable enterprises to improve risk and credit assessment, monitor evolving fraud patterns, and improve customer journeys and experience. Scienaptic counts several marquee Fortune 100 enterprises as its clients.

Rajesh Narasimhan, Board Member of TVS Motor Company and CEO of TVS Motor (Singapore), stated that, "We evaluated many companies providing big data analytics and risk management solutions and found Scienaptic's product offerings and solutions with their ability to help organizations leverage actionable insights through the power of a strong analytics platform to be a clear differentiator and a unique proposition. Scienaptic's end-to-end data analytics solution, with applicability to customers in various industries, has the potential to generate a new profit stream for our group. We are happy to invest in, and strategically partner with, Scienaptic as they continue to pursue bottom-line impact for Fortune 100 companies, and to leverage Scienaptic for our businesses. Our current investment in Scienaptic is part of the initial set of investments being made in strategically relevant digital startups."

Pankaj Kulshreshtha, Founder & CEO of Scienaptic added, "We are witnessing the adoption of our AI platform at Fortune 100 companies. With the cutting edge instruments on our platform, companies are able to drive adoption of AI in their processes. The investment by TVS enables us to accelerate our sales and product development. We found a significant match in value systems between the two organizations and believe that our collective strengths will enable Scienaptic to grow exponentially and become a global leader in AI-powered decisioning space."

About TVS Motor Company & the TVS Group

TVS Motor Company is a public listed company, headquartered in India. It is a highly-reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. Rooted in the 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, it takes pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor Company is also the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. It is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and ranks in the top 10 globally. The company has an excellent track record with innovation and quality and is the market leader in customer service.

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, headquartered in Singapore, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company that is being leveraged to operationalize a digital technology startup focused on the Automotive and Fintech industries, with portfolios and offerings that will deliver high quality solutions to help address real life business challenges by harnessing the power of Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML) and Virtual Reality (VR). The strategy adopts both inorganic and organic means for the initial build out and subsequent expansion and growth.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic Systems Inc., a Delaware corporation, headquartered in New York City, is an AI-powered decision making platform company. Its technology platform "Ether" enables large enterprises to bring together various internal and external data sources at customer level. This customer data is used to build advanced predictive models that are compliant with regulatory requirements. Highly customized customer management strategies are then designed and executed on Ether. This differentiates its clients businesses from their competition by improving customer experience and lowering costs / losses to class leading levels.

SOURCE TVS Motor