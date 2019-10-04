TV's Popular Decorative Surfacing Company Lands in Homestead South Florida

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative concrete and specialty surface coatings industry is in high demand as more and more commercial and residential owners choose to utilize these high-tech flooring and surface solutions for their projects. In turn, this has led to a rapid expansion within the specialty flooring and decorative surfaces segment. Particularly, there is a growing movement within the niche markets of epoxy flooring, architectural concrete resurfacing and the specialty coatings sectors.

This global industry has rapidly expanded into the Automotive / Aerospace, Commercial Office Buildings, Food & Beverage, Retail & Grocery, Hospitality, Healthcare, airport, Industrial and Residential markets.

"These segments of the specialty concrete market are where we thrive," says Mike Rhodes, President/CEO and Second-generation owner of Homestead Paving. "I realized long ago, to continue leading in this space, we needed to diversify our niche by offering additional surfacing solutions to our massive and ever-growing customer base." Rhodes adds… "I have spent years searching for an exclusive high-quality product line to help Homestead Paving with the exciting transition into this rapidly emerging market and… I found it with Surface2Surface Global. Moreover, S2S Global adds 23 years of experience in the decorative surfaces industry to our over 45 years of experience in the traditional architectural and decorative concrete market. This is a winning combination."

"We pride ourselves on being problem solvers for our customers," says Matt Rhodes, Executive Vice president of Homestead. "When a customer calls with an unusual or difficult request, the diverse/High-quality S2S product line will equip us with an incomparable advantage by allowing us to provide our customers with the inimitable solution and superior results they have come to expect from Homestead."

The Surface2Surface Brand

Surface 2 Surface Global is a superior USA made liquid polymer, epoxy, and decorative concrete products manufacturing company. "Our unique brand of products are exclusively offered to the consumer through our (Surface 2 Surface) S2S Dealership network," says Keith Kimberlin President of Surface2Surface Global. "We evaluated several other companies in the Southern Florida territory and Homestead Paving was the clear choice. I was astounded at their existing detailed knowledge of the decorative concrete industry which pretty much sealed the deal." Kimberlin adds… "At S2S Global, we have created an industry leading global brand and we continue to grow our national and global presence through our TV exposure as the primary flooring and surface provider on Discovery Channels "GARAGE REHAB" with Richard Rawlings and most recently on CNBC's "CA$H PAD" with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. It is this exclusive global brand recognition coupled with our wide range of commercial and residential flooring and surface solution products and applications, that has exponentially grown our opportunity for projects all over the world. We are proud to say that Homestead Paving is now part of our rapidly growing family of exclusive Surface2Surface Dealers."

About Homestead Paving

Homestead Paving Company was founded in 1974 by Kenneth Morton Sr. and is currently owned and operated by his son Michael Rhodes. Mikes son Mathew Rhodes serves as executive Vice president of the company. Homestead Paving is a licensed specialty and decorative concrete contractor and general engineering company serving the South Florida Region of the United States. Homestead Paving is an exclusive Licensed Master Dealer of Surface2Surface Global products for the South Florida territory and is a proud member of the S2S Global Dealership Network.

