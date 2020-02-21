TVTY Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Tivity Health Following CEO Departure and Fourth Qtr. Results; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity") (NASDAQ: TVTY) for violations of federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, Tivity reported the fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2019 results. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported a loss of $323.1 million or $6.69 a share, which includes a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million in its Nutrition segment. The Company also announced the immediate departure of its CEO, as well as the resignation of the President of the Nutrition segment.

Following this news, Tivity's shares plummeted 45.49% on February 20, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Tivity shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action].

