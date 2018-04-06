TVU Networks Removes Barriers to Video Production and Distribution With Story-Centric Workflow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP video solutions, will demonstrate its answer to Media 4.0, the new TVU MediaMind platform, during the NAB Show next week from April 9-12 in Booth C1707.

TVU Networks' CEO Paul Shen

With developments such as AI, big data, IoT, and cloud computing, all businesses are undergoing rapid changes to their business models that also hold the possibility of a significant upside inefficiency. Industry 4.0* is a term coined to describe how these technologies can combine to produce a 'smart factory,' capable of making decisions and performing autonomously. This follows on the back of earlier breakthroughs, including: 1) mechanization powered by steam and water 2) mass production powered by electricity and 3) computerized automation.

Currently, the video industry is experiencing its own sea change in the way video content is produced, distributed and consumed. Referred to as Media 4.0 or as 'Enabled Media' by TVU Networks, this evolution enables the customization of video per the specific requirements and tastes of individual consumers and its distribution through an automated process. AI engines recognize video content and automate its creation and distribution to cell phones, streaming to the Internet, television and social media channels.

"Media 4.0 is about enabling the mass production of content for individual audiences through the automation of video production and distribution," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "This helps media companies looking to produce more content without increasing their expenditures. Instead of creating content manually, technology can enable the tailoring of that raw video to viewers on specific social media platforms, cell phones, streaming channels, and TV. Archived footage can be repurposed as an asset complete with searchable metadata. Media companies can't earn revenue from material that's never broadcasted."

TVU MediaMind consists of TVU Contribution Automation, TVU AI Engine, TVU Real-Time Search Engine, TVU Workflow Engine and TVU Producer Pro. From the start of the video production process, all video is immediately indexed based on its metadata by TVU MediaMind's AI real-time search engine. Using an entirely cloud-based model complete with voice and object recognition, live and pre-produced video clips are located and indexed down to the exact frame and can be shared instantly. MediaMind automates the ability for different production groups to find the content. With cloud-based TVU Producer Pro, different content can be cost-effectively created for different platforms or even audience groups.

Existing TVU customers can quickly utilize the benefits of TVU MediaMind, such as a real-time search engine for all of their media assets. The TVU AI Engine can be enabled with tens of thousands of TVU Transceivers deployed around the world.

"TVU MediaMind creates a new story-centric workflow, as opposed to a program-centric one, that removes the barriers involved in video production and how the video is shared with different production groups," explained Shen. "It opens the floodgates for how programs are produced and distributed, removing barriers from the social media, digital and broadcast programming departments and creating one centralized search engine for all raw materials, live or recorded, that feeds all channels. And it helps media companies better target their audiences with appropriate programs."

TVU Networks has over 2,500 customers in more than 85 countries. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of the news, sports, and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.

*Industry 4.0 refers to the automation, digitalization, and networking of design, production, information, communication and management processes.

