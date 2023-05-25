T.W. Garner Food Company Issues Voluntary Recall on Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce Due To Undeclared Soy

News provided by

Garner Foods

25 May, 2023, 17:25 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with best used by 120623T 065239 UPC 0 75500 10011 6 because some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce which contains soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Continue Reading
Image of example lot code for the recalled product.
Image of example lot code for the recalled product.
Example package of the recalled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce product.
Example package of the recalled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce product.
Example label for Texas Pete®& Buffalo Wing Sauce effected by the recall.
Example label for Texas Pete®& Buffalo Wing Sauce effected by the recall.

The product can be identified as a 12 oz. glass bottle with orange sauce, called Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. The only product affected has best used by 120623T 065239 printed on the cap of the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a report was received from a direct customer that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was located instead of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce. The bottle of Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was missing the allergen declaration of soy. Investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

Product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA. Consumers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with a best used by 120623T 065239 with a UPC 0 75500 10011 6 are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.    

Consumers with questions may contact Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Quality Assurance Manager at (336) 231-6417 Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Garner Foods

Also from this source

RECALL NOTICE: Garner Foods® Has Issued a Recall on Mislabeled Product

Texas Pete® Hot Sauce & GiftAMeal® Set Milestone For Feeding The Hungry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.