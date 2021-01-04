Twain Financial Partners Expands with New York Office; Taps Industry Veteran Chris Tierney to Lead Efforts

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners announced that Chris Tierney has joined the team as Business Development Officer and will lead the opening of its first office in the New York Metro area. Tierney will lead origination efforts in the area for various investment platforms, including Ground Lease capital and Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing.

Tierney has over 30 years of experience as a banker, investor, consultant, broker, and advisor in the commercial real estate and investment banking sectors. Most recently, he operated a real estate consulting and advisory business, providing investors and lenders with strategic advice on market valuation, asset pricing, and investment analysis for B-piece acquisitions, loan portfolio evaluations, real property, and ground lease transactions.

"I am eager to join Twain as they expand into new markets, particularly in New York, with innovative and timely products including ground lease capital and C-PACE financing," Tierney said. "The entire Twain team has been extremely professional and expeditious in all my interactions with them. I am very optimistic for our future together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Tierney to Twain," said Will Purdy, Director of Business Development at Twain. "This is a critical time for many developers and property owners. Chris' knowledge and experience will be essential to our success as we expand to the New York area."

The New York office will be the sixth location for Twain. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Twain added offices in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Maryland in 2019.

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a wide variety of investment types, specializing in tax credit, structured debt and real estate transactions. Twain works closely with financial institutions and corporations to structure and manage investments that offer both attractive economic return and social benefits.

SOURCE Twain Financial Partners

Related Links

http://www.twainfinancial.com

