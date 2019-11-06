Twain Financial Partners Finances $18 million in Federal Historic Tax Credits in Chicago's Central Business District

The property is a 238,000 square-foot, 15-story, historic office building located in the heart of Chicago's Central Business District. Centrally located in Chicago's dominant West Loop neighborhood, the building is directly across the street from Willis Tower and a short walk to the Old Chicago Post Office. The building was originally constructed in 1904 as the headquarters of the Chicago & North Western Railway Company and was previously home to City Colleges of Chicago until February 2018. The building still houses the French Pastry School but is otherwise vacant.

Twain's funding will assist in transforming the building into a 350-key dual-branded hotel operating under the Canopy by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn brands. Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2019 and expected to complete in the spring of 2021.

The project's lead sponsor is Phoenix Development Partners, a seasoned regional real estate development and investment firm with a strong track record of success across various asset classes and project types.

"The restored property will include a new 4,800 square-foot rooftop restaurant, bar and meeting space plus 2,100 square feet of outdoor terraces offering sweeping views of the city," said John Mangel, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Development Partners

"Twain is dedicated to investing in the preservation of historic buildings," said Will Purdy, Director of Business Development at Twain Financial Partners. "Using HTCs to repurpose this incredible building will make a significant impact to the already thriving West Loop neighborhood."

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a wide variety of investment types, specializing in tax credit, structured debt and real estate transactions. Twain works closely with financial institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals to structure and manage investments that offer both attractive economic return and social benefits.

Phoenix Development Partners is a seasoned real estate development and investment firm that delivers proven results on hospitality and multi-family projects. Phoenix seeks value-add or new development opportunities in metropolitan markets.

SOURCE Twain Financial Partners

Related Links

http://www.twainfinancial.com

