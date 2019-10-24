T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Celebrates 30 Years of Serving the Hudson Valley

T.Webber moved to a more central location in Cold Spring in 2004, empowering its technicians to better serve its growing customer base. Then, in 2018, it acquired an additional 10,000 square feet of warehouse space. The expansion has allowed for enhanced trainings for T.Webber's service experts and more on-hand inventory, ensuring faster delivery of solutions to their customers.

"It's amazing to think that my father started this company out of his home back in 1989 with just one service truck," said Tommy Webber Jr., president of T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "Over the years, he built T.Webber into one of the most reputable home service companies in the region. Carrying on his legacy and what he started is an honor, and we're always looking for the best and brightest skilled technicians to take the brand into the next 30 years."





Last year, T.Webber expanded its service area to include Rockland County. Today, the company serves six New York counties, operates out of 53 vehicles, and employees nearly 100 locals. Additionally, T.Webber now offers air conditioning, electrical services, bathroom remodeling, and a wider range of water treatment services.

"We certainly don't want to lose sight of how far we've come and how much we've accomplished, but we're also keeping our focus on the future of the brand, the company and our family," Webber said. "Our customers have supported us for three decades now, and they are truly the reason we do what we do every day. Because of them, we have no plans of slowing down anytime soon. We're looking forward to taking T.Webber into its next chapter of growth and extending our service to more Hudson Valley homeowners each day."

To further celebrate its 30th anniversary, T.Webber will be launching a new annual giveaway contest for the community this holiday season. More details to be announced soon.





