T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Offers End-of-Summer Checklist to Prepare Homeowners for Fall

"With school starting, temperatures dropping, and holidays right around the corner, this time of year is already hectic enough," said Tommy Webber, owner of T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "The last thing homeowners should worry about is scheduling an emergency repair for their plumbing or heating systems. Taking a few moments to walk through a quick, end-of-summer checklist can help prevent disasters from happening, and it can save time and money that's better spent with family."

T.Webber offers the following checklist to keep the transition to fall worry-free:

Check for signs of leaks. If you notice a water stain on an interior surface or moisture inside a vanity, you may have a leak. Other signs of failing pipes include loose tiles, persistent mold and increased utility bills. Check your bathrooms and kitchen thoroughly for any of these signs, and make sure to contact a licensed plumbing expert if a leak is found.

Prepare to winterize your hose bibs. It's a best practice to winterize your hose bibs well before temperatures drop below 32 degrees. To do so, disconnect your hoses from their bibs, and store the hoses inside over the winter season. Then, turn off the valve in your home or crawl space that supplies water to the outdoor faucets. Turn the handles to open the bibs and let the pipes fully drain. Leave the pipes open throughout the winter season to avoid any pressure buildup.

Clean your drains with a noncorrosive, natural treatment. Make sure to clean any and all drains before the holiday season hits. That way, you won't have to worry about clogs forming while entertaining guests. However, a lot of conventional drain cleaners contain harsh chemicals that can harm your pipes over time. Purchasing and using an all-natural, biological drain treatment is a good way to avoid the pipe corrosion caused by repeated use of many common, chemical-based cleaners.

Make sure your sump pump is operational and draining correctly. To combat heavy rains and flash floods, it's good to test your sump pump before the next storm rolls through. Make sure the pit is empty and then pour a large bucket of water directly into the pit. If the pump does not turn on automatically and begin removing the water, call a professional plumber for service. Also, verify that the drain pipe carrying water away from the pit is free of obstruction.

Drain any sediment from your water heater. If your water heater isn't working properly, try turning off its power source. Then, attach a garden hose to the drain valve and open a nearby hot water tap, along with the drain valve. This should flush any unwanted debris.

Schedule a tune-up for your heating system. Scheduling a tune-up for your heating system before temperatures drop is always recommended. Temperatures fall quickly in the Hudson Valley region, and the majority of heating systems that fail do so during the first cold snap. A professional tune-up will ensure the unit is operating at peak efficiency and can identify and correct any budding issues before they turn into costly and untimely repairs.

