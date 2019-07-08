T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Offers Summer Energy-Saving Tips for Hudson Valley Residents

"A lot of people expect their utility bill to soar this summer, but that doesn't have to be the case," said Tommy Webber, owner of T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "And that doesn't mean you have to suffer through the season, either. There are reliable methods for cooling your home besides simply blasting the AC, and while they might take a little planning or practice, they'll keep your energy consumption down and also keep you comfortable."

Here are five simple steps Webber recommends that will lower your utility bill without cranking the thermostat:

Turn on your fans: Using electric fans lets you keep the thermostat at a higher temperature and still stay comfortable. Experts say a fan can make up to a four degree difference. Remember not to let fans run if no one is in the room.

Turn off the oven: The oven can raise the temperature of your kitchen up to 10 degrees. Plan meals that don't require the oven, like salads and leftovers, or use the stovetop instead.

Check the AC: An air conditioner that runs well uses a lot less energy than one that needs a new air filter or cleaned-out coils. If it's time to replace your unit, look for a more energy-efficient model. Even if it costs a little more, it will offer significant savings in the long run.

Install a smart thermostat: You'll be able to program the most efficient settings for morning, evening and night with different settings for weekends and weekdays. You can also adjust the temperature remotely, even if you're on vacation.

Unplug electronics and small appliances: That charger sucks up electricity even when it's not connected to your device, and so do TVs, lamps, toasters and microwaves. Electronics and appliances also generate heat, so unplug them when they're not in use for both savings and comfort.

"Summer in the Hudson Valley can be uncomfortable," Webber said. "You're not going to be able to change the temperature outside, but there are plenty of things you can do that will make a big difference in your home. Just think ahead, make sure your air conditioner is in good shape and try to remember the common things that can either drive up your electricity bill or warm up your home unnecessarily."

