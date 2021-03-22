Tweddle Group and Freshworks Partner for March 24th Webinar

Along with a panel of OEM experts, they'll discuss the growing complexity of OEM product lines, and how this complexity impacts auto manufacturers' bottom lines in the form of warranty costs, no-fault-found issues and diminished customer satisfaction. And that, according to Pat McGinnis, is where Freshdesk and PubHub enter the story.

"It's great to see manufacturers offering more product options and deeper product features," McGinnis said. "Where things get rocky is usually the helpdesk experience, and that's where existing technologies can really make buying easier and improve the ownership experience."

McGinnis said Freshdesk's comprehensive helpdesk solution is essential for reining in a complex support effort, while PubHub lets companies gather siloed information into a single knowledge base for faster, more accurate support responses within the Freshdesk environment.

Freshworks and Tweddle Group representatives say the webinar will outline clear, actionable steps toward smarter, more profitable helpdesk strategies.

Transforming Customer Support from a Cost Center to a Profit Center premieres 10:00AM PT, March 24, 2021.

To view or register for this event, visit dnbleig.webex.com

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Contact:

Paul Arnegard

[email protected]



About Freshworks

At Freshworks, we believe your business deserves better software - software that's ready to go, easy to setup and use, and requires minimal customization. All of our products live up to this promise and are backed by our world-class support. And the best part is, you don't have to break the bank to get them working.

SOURCE Tweddle Group

Related Links

http://www.tweddle.com

