Tweddle Group Announces Presentation Agenda for MAPconnected 2024 Service and Warranty Lifecycle Summit

Tweddle Group will explore next-gen strategies to make service more profitable in a series of discussions at next week's event

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group today announced its full presentation schedule for MAPconnected's 2024 Service and Warranty Lifecycle Summit:

WED, OCT 23, 2:15-2:45pm – Guided Diagnostics: Pros & Cons

Nick Horan will explore the diagnostic innovations involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Post this Tweddle Group's Nick Horan, Laura McGowan and Ralph Pompea are set to attend this year's Service and Warranty Summit, Oct. 22-24.

Tweddle Group's Director Global Business Solutions Nick Horan will explore the future of diagnostics, including the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). He'll examine the ways smart diagnostic tools and advanced decision trees boost throughput and increase the accuracy of repairs. Viewers can expect this conversation to address warranty, repair, parts sales & distribution, and OEM scan tools.

THU, OCT 24, 12-12:30pm – What You Need To Know To Service EVs: MVP Deliverables For Launch

How do you build a product information strategy from the ground up? And which best practices should you pursue to help ensure your long-range success?

Tweddle Group's Nick Horan takes us step-by-step through building a product information strategy and the best practices that promote unique, long-range operational efficiencies:

Repair Information & Service: The 80/20 Rule, technical training and certification Diagnostics: Guided versus traditional Parts: Streamlining your electronic parts catalog Operations: Regulations and homologation requirements



Horan will be joined at the event by Tweddle Group Business Development Director Laura McGowan and Senior Global Director Ralph Pompea.

Horan said he expects MAPconnected to be "especially exciting this year." Said Horan, "The industry has evolved so much just since last year's event. I'm eager to share what we've discovered, and I'm really looking forward to hearing from the other guests and presenters."

Attendees will also find the Tweddle Group team attending MAPconnected's opening night "VIP Shark Tank Dinner" Monday, Oct 21st at 6pm.

The 2024 MAPconnected Service and Warranty Lifecycle Summit takes place Oct 22nd-24th at the Westin Southfield Detroit.

For more information, visit the event website.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit tweddle.com

About MAPconnected

MAPconnected is committed to building a strong and supportive network for professionals in the motor vehicle warranty and aftercare industry. Learn more at MAPconnected.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Ekstrom

Tweddle Group Marketing Director

[email protected]

