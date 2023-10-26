Tweddle Group Named one of the Nation's Top Tech Industry Workplaces by Detroit Free Press and Energage

News provided by

Tweddle Group

26 Oct, 2023, 09:23 ET

  • Tweddle Group received awards in three categories: the Top Workplaces Industry Award for Technology, the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces Award, and Cultural Excellence: Work-Life Flexibility
  • These awards mark the second consecutive year Tweddle Group has been recognized as a Top Workplace
  • Winners are selected based on analysis of employee feedback

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group today announced its status as a 2023 Top Workplaces winner. The Top Workplaces program—administered by Energage—boasts a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures. Energage surveys companies nationally and across 60 regional markets to identify the best for each industry sector.

Their 2023 Top Workplaces win identifies Tweddle Group as one of the best places to work in the Technology Industry.

Continue Reading
Top Workplaces Award 2023
Top Workplaces Award 2023

"We're proud to see our work environment recognized," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "The Tweddle Group team operates at a very high level and has been doing so for nearly 70 years now.  They show a tremendous spirit while offering one of the broadest solution suites available to our manufacturing clients. It's a rare combination. This award is a testament to the quality of our people."

Headlee said Tweddle Group's team members "truly embody" the company culture, which emphasizes excellence, humanity, client satisfaction, and a dedication to personal and professional growth.

The company took home similar awards in 2022, making this the second consecutive year they've received such recognition.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. To learn more about how Tweddle Group builds and maintains a Top Workplaces culture, visit TopWorkplaces.com.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com

Media Contact: 
Paul Arnegard
[email protected]

SOURCE Tweddle Group

Also from this source

Tweddle Group Named one of the Nation's Top Tech Industry Workplaces by Detroit Free Press and Energage

Tweddle Group Named one of the Nation's Top Tech Industry Workplaces by Detroit Free Press and Energage

Tweddle Group today announced its status as a 2023 Top Workplaces winner. The Top Workplaces program—administered by Energage—boasts a 17-year...
Harbinger and Tweddle Group Announce New Vendor Agreement

Harbinger and Tweddle Group Announce New Vendor Agreement

Tweddle Group, leading provider of product service and support information and technology, today announced a new vendor agreement with Harbinger, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.