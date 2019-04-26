Tweddle Group Welcomes Patrick Aubry

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a world leader in information solutions, named Patrick Aubry Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective April 24, 2019. He brings 30+ years' experience in financial and executive leadership to the role.

Aubry currently serves on the Tweddle Board of Directors. His experience covers a range of sectors within service and manufacturing. He previously served as CEO for WinCup Inc. and Revere Plastics Systems Inc. Prior to those roles he served as CFO for EcoMotors Inc., EaglePicher Inc. and ASC Inc. as well as VP of Finance for Faurecia Exhaust Systems NA. He began his career as a CPA at the firm of Ernst & Young.

Aubry graduated from The University of Toledo in 1984.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

