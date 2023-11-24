Tweens' Trends and Brand Preferences Report in South Africa - Tracking Behaviour Evolution in the 8-13 Year Old Age Bracket

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Tweens (8-13 Years)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the intriguing world of Tweens, providing a profound understanding of their behaviors, preferences, and the evolving landscape of youth culture.

The GenNext Youth Behavior Report 2023 zooms in on Tweens aged 8-13 years, analyzing the driving factors behind the behavior of over 2,800 young individuals. The report goes beyond surface-level insights, offering an in-depth examination of what matters most to this dynamic age group.

A Nation-Wide Study

To compile this invaluable report, our research team engaged with over 15,000 young South Africans across 8 out of the 9 provinces. Leveraging a two-survey and three-phased research approach, the Brand Preference survey and Youth Behavior survey were conducted directly in schools, actively involving Tweens in the process.

Unveiling Trends and Preferences

In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement presents its insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors for the 19th consecutive year. Acknowledging the pressing need for organizations to connect with young South Africans, the report's scope has expanded to encompass private, public, and non-profit entities. This comprehensive view offers both national and provincial snapshots, providing a holistic perspective of youth behavior.

Tracking Behavioral Evolution

Furthermore, the report includes a trend analysis that traces the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, from 2021 to 2023. This invaluable resource allows organizations and brands to stay ahead of the curve, adapting to the ever-changing preferences of Tweens.

Key Report Sections Include:

Section 1: What Matters to Them

Technology

Economic

Infrastructure & Environmental

Rights & Responsibilities

Political

Legal

Section 2: Who They Are

Self-esteem

Belonging

Self-actualization

Safety and security

Physiological

Section 3: Why They Matter

Money and Banking

Retail Spending Behaviors

Section 4: Social and Connectivity

Tech

Online activity

Activities

Entertainment

Section 5: How Your Brand Can Respond

Noteworthy Companies Mentioned:

Netcare

Spotify

Takealot Online

Youtube

For organizations seeking to understand, engage, and connect with the Tween demographic, the GenNext Youth Behavior Report 2023 is an indispensable resource.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urz2bc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets