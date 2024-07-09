Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back the "Homeless to High Flying" K-9s In Flight® Frisbee Dogs

BLOWING ROCK, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweetsie Railroad invites you to experience a high flying frisbee dog show from one of the country's top K-9s sports entertainers, K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs, July 20-22 and 25-28.

"We are honored to host this fan-favorite show for another season," said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. "It features talented and energetic dogs that have been rescued or adopted from various shelters across the country."

Families love the high flying, dock diving, K9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC, July 20-22 & 25-28. Guests enjoy meeting and taking photos with the stars of the show after each performance at Tweetsie Railroad, in Blowing Rock, NC.

Guests to the theme park will enjoy the canine entertainment and be able to interact with the stars of the show all while learning about the importance of the K-9s In Flight mission of pet adoption.

"There is a special connection between us and our four-legged friends," said John Misita,

K-9s In Flight dog trainer and show emcee. "Our goal is to share with each person in our audience, the joy that comes from adopting an animal, and they always leave with a smile."

Performances will be each day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm, with an additional 5 pm show on Saturdays. Shows are included in daily admission. Seating for the shows is first come, first served and no reservations are required.

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices, and more visit Tweetsie.com.

About K-9s In Flight

K-9s In Flight "homeless to highflying" Frisbee Dog Entertainment breaks the mold from the average dog act with one-of-a-kind K9 sports shows. For more than 20 years K-9s In Flight have been performing at halftime shows at NBA and NFL games with additional performances on ESPN, Disney Channel, The Animal Planet Expo, and The NFL Experience. All of the K-9s In Flight stars have been rescued or adopted from streets and shelters around the country. More information can be found at https://k9sinflight.com/.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has provided families with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy an interactive three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

Tweetsie Railroad is open for its Wild West action-packed themed daytime operations, with gates open from 10 am – 6 pm:

May 28 - August 11 - Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)

- Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) August 12 - October 27 - Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday

The park will open for nighttime operations during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults, age 13+, $40 for children, ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are $140 for adults and $100 for children. There is no charge for parking.

For more information visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

For more information about the 2024 Tweetsie Railroad season, please visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

Contact:

Meghan Minton

8282649061

[email protected]

SOURCE Tweetsie Railroad