Twelfth Annual Food From The Bar Los Angeles Campaign Raises A Record Of More Than Half A Million Dollars For Hungry Children

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles legal community raised more than $600,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank during this year's Food From The Bar Campaign. The Food Bank will be able to provide more than 2 million meals for those who are facing food insecurity throughout Los Angeles County.

Food From The Bar has raised more than $5 million since it began in Los Angeles in 2009. The effort is timed to replenish Food Bank resources during the summer months – a particularly difficult time for parents with children who rely on school meals and who lose access to those meals when school is not in session.

"The pandemic is impacting residents in LA County, and the Los Angeles legal community is continuing its fight against hunger by providing these funds," said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO, Michael Flood. "We are extremely grateful for all of the individuals, firms and organizations involved in this year's campaign during such an important time. Thanks to community members like you, our work is possible."

During the month-long Food From The Bar fundraising and volunteering effort, 67 legal organizations, including legal firms, law schools and legal services organizations, participated in a friendly competition to see who could raise the most funds, acquire the most food, and work the most volunteer hours for the Food Bank. Because of the current pandemic, Food From The Bar has transitioned to a virtual fundraising campaign. All other aspects of the campaign have been postponed indefinitely. Due to the devastating impact of the Coronavirus this year, the campaign will support the Food Bank to meet the increased demand for food assistance.

This year's Overall Winner was Munger, Tolles & Olson.

"Kudos to the Food Bank for providing the opportunity for the Los Angeles legal community to contribute to our neighbors' wellbeing during these very trying times," said Kathleen McDowell of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. "Even while working from home and social-distancing, we were thrilled to continue the Food from the Bar tradition and support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank."

Before the outbreak, one in five people living in Los Angeles County faced food insecurity, and that number has only gone up amid the pandemic. The Food Bank, through direct distribution and its agency partners, serves the largest county in terms of population in the country, distributing well over 1 million pounds of food every week. Between mid-March and the middle of August, food distribution from the Food Bank's two distribution centers has increased by 114% compared to the pre-pandemic period. Nearly 77 million pounds of food, the equivalent of roughly 60 million meals, have been distributed to children, seniors, families and individuals through partner agencies and direct distributions.

To see a list of firms and recognition levels as well as a list of special awards, please visit www.lafoodbank.org/foodfromthebar .

About Food From The Bar:

Launched in 2009, the Food From The Bar campaign is an annual, four-week effort led by members of the legal community, focused on providing nutritious meals for children in Los Angeles County. Legal teams compete to see who can raise the most donations and clock the most volunteer hours. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org/foodfromthebar.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank:

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors, and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by 114 percent, distributing nearly 77 million pounds of food from mid-March through the middle of August. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

Contact: David May, Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: (323) 234-3030 x 134

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

