Twelve Isaac Wiles Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2020 and Managing Partner Recognized as "Lawyer of The Year" 2020
Aug 15, 2019, 00:05 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC (Isaac Wiles), a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is proud to announce that twelve of their attorneys have been recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2020 in Columbus, OH and their Managing Partner, Mark Landes, has been named "Lawyer of The Year" 2020 in Columbus, OH by Best Lawyers®, the prominent legal peer review and rating organization.
Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer review in the legal industry. Their methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers® employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Recognized attorneys have earned the respect of their peers within their specialized practice areas.
Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area specialty and location.
Isaac Wiles Attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2020 and "Lawyer of The Year" 2020 include:
Donald C. Brey
-Administrative/Regulatory Law
-Commercial Litigation
-Litigation- First Amendment
Bruce H. Burkholder
-Construction Law
-Litigation-Real Estate
-Real Estate Law
Christopher J. Geer
-Family Law
Thomas L. Hart
-Real Estate Law
Frederick M. Isaac
-Family Law
Mark Landes
-Litigation-First Amendment
-Litigation-Labor and Employment
-Litigation-Municipal
"Lawyer of The Year" 2020 – Litigation-First Amendment
Maribeth Deavers Meluch
-Commercial Litigation
-Litigation-Intellectual Property
Timothy E. Miller
-Corporate Law
Jeffrey A. Stankunas
Employment Law-Management
Labor Law-Management
Litigation-Labor and Employment
J. Stephen Teetor
Commercial Litigation
Litigation- Insurance
Mark H. Troutman
Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Plaintiffs
David M. Whittaker
Bankruptcy & Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation-Bankruptcy
Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 55-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.
SOURCE Isaac Wiles Law Firm
