Twelve Launches "Fuel for the Long Haul" Campaign Setting a New Standard for Sustainable Aviation

Carbon Transformation Company Presents E-Jet® SAF as the Future of Fossil-Free Aviation Fuel in Multichannel Brand Campaign

BERKELEY, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve ™, the carbon transformation company that turns CO2 into products, today announced the launch of its " Fuel for the Long Haul ™" brand campaign introducing an industry-first breakthrough technology and the company's first market offering, E-Jet® Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Twelve's E-Jet® is an e-SAF, which is a fuel made from CO2, water, and renewable energy, resulting in up to 90% lower lifecycle emissions compared with conventional jet fuel. e-SAFs use up to 1,000 times less water and 30 times less land than biofuels and other SAF options on the market.

"Fuel for the Long Haul" is a multichannel brand campaign that celebrates a bold new standard for aviation's sustainable future by introducing the world to E-Jet® SAF. The campaign will appear in out-of-home advertising, print, digital, installations, and via both online and in-person events to advance education and dialogue among industry leaders and travelers alike.

Since its inception in 2015, Twelve has established itself as a pioneer in climate tech, working to build a fossil-free future through the science of carbon transformation and electrochemistry. With the imminent debut of E-Jet® SAF, the company's partnerships with leaders of industry, such as International Airlines Group (IAG) and British Airways, Alaska Airlines, Microsoft, Shopify, SABA, Boston Consulting Group, and Etihad Airways, paired with its numerous accolades and industry achievements – including World Economic Forum and UpLink Sustainable Aviation Challenge winner (2024), MIT's 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch (2023), and TIME Best Inventions (2022), among others – demonstrate the impact and credibility of Twelve's ongoing work within the sector.

"We have a roadmap to achieve net zero by 2050 including a target to fly with 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030," said Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG. "The shortage of sustainable fuel globally continues to be a problem for our industry although innovative companies like Twelve are an important part of the solution."

Global aviation will consume nearly 100 billion gallons of fuel this year alone due to the resurgence of tourism, emitting nearly 1 billion tons of CO2. With an increased worldwide focus on reducing emissions, both the U.S. and E.U. have set ambitious targets for SAF production and use via the landmark 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, follow-on state legislation, and the E.U.'s own SAF mandate, signaling strong market demand and regulatory support for the industry. While SAF is critical to decarbonizing aviation, E-Jet® leads the charge with up to 90% lower lifecycle emissions, as not all SAF delivers equal decarbonization impact.

"Aviation sits at the center of the global supply chain and holds the power to connect each of us with our customers and loved ones," said Nicholas Flanders, CEO and Co-Founder of Twelve. "Innovation, connection, and education are at the heart of the 'Fuel for the Long Haul' campaign and E-Jet® fuel represents more than just a product. It symbolizes our larger commitment to creating a fossil-free future made possible by the incredible potential of carbon transformation technology. This campaign is about celebrating our milestones and, more urgently, rallying industry to join us in this critical mission."

Twelve invites industry stakeholders and everyday travelers alike to join the movement towards sustainable aviation through education on this breakthrough technology. Discover more about E-Jet® SAF and the "Fuel for the Long Haul" campaign by visiting www.twelve.co/ejet .

About Twelve:

Twelve™ is the carbon transformation company. We're on a mission to eliminate global emissions and build a fossil-free future. Carbon transformation uses CO2 to displace fossil fuels as a feedstock. Opus™, Twelve's revolutionary carbon transformation technology, works like industrial photosynthesis. It transforms CO2, water, and renewable energy into hydrocarbons, the building blocks for essential chemicals, materials, and fuels. Twelve can make the same chemicals, materials, and fuels from CO2 that are conventionally made from fossil fuels. Learn more at www.twelve.co .

