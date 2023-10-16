Twelve UBS advisors in Florida named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 12 of the firm's Florida-based financial advisors have been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2023.

"We are privileged to have these talented leaders serving our Florida Market," said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA. "Achieving this ranking in the third-largest state in the country and one of the fastest-growing state economies is a tribute to their financial acumen, personalized client service, and continuous commitment to excellence."

The UBS financial advisors named to the list in Florida, along with their location and ranking in the state, include:

Aventura

Worth Boyce, CFP ® (No. 10), UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list three times. With over 10 years of financial services experience, he focuses on financial planning for entrepreneurs, private business owners and their families.

(No. 10), UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list three times. With over 10 years of financial services experience, he focuses on financial planning for entrepreneurs, private business owners and their families. Douglas Ponczek , CFP® (No. 22), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list four times. With over 13 years of wealth management experience, he provides clients with investment management advice and trust and estate strategies to help meet their short- and long-term financial needs and goals.

Boca Raton

Cameron Buetel , CFP®, CEPA® (No. 40), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for the first time this year. Buetel has been with UBS since 2016 and addresses the needs of closely held businesses, from tailored lending to investment banking services, and he also provides customized financial planning to individuals and families.

Bonita Springs

Nicholas Maurillo , CIMA® (No. 14), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for a second consecutive year. He focuses on legacy planning and helping individuals plan for early retirement.

Clearwater

John Petika Jr. , RICP®, CEPA® (No. 16), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for a second consecutive year. With over 13 years of experience as a UBS financial advisor, he specializes in providing clients with a comprehensive, systematic approach to building efficient retirement income plans and helping business owners sell or transition their business successfully.

Delray Beach

Nick Sadowsky, CPM ® (No. 9), UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list six times. He has over 15 years of experience and focuses on critical wealth management issues for entrepreneurs, including strategic planning, tax planning, estate planning, and legacy planning for their businesses.

Ft. Lauderdale

Sean Riley , CFP®, CPWA® (No. 31), UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list three times. With over 15 years of experience, he leads his team's financial planning efforts, working closely with entrepreneurs and their families to create personalized wealth strategies, as well as advising clients on cash flow management, pre-liquidity planning, and asset allocation decisions.

Ft. Myers

Benjamin Hynden , CFP ® , ChFC ® (No. 27), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for the first time. He has 11 years of experience and specializes in financial goals analysis, retirement income strategies, investment analysis and estate planning.

, CFP , ChFC (No. 27), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for the first time. He has 11 years of experience and specializes in financial goals analysis, retirement income strategies, investment analysis and estate planning. Daniel Hynden , CFP®, ChFC® (No. 28), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for the first time. With 11 years of experience, he focuses on retirement income strategy, investment analysis and estate planning.

Jacksonville

Buck Williams , CFP® (No. 29), UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for a second consecutive year. With over 12 years of experience, he specializes in providing clients with investment management advice and trust and estate strategies to help meet their short- and long-term financial needs and goals.

Miami

José Noarbe (No. 6), UBS Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list for the first time this year. He has 12 years of experience at UBS and specializes in portfolio management, estate planning, private equity and fixed income investing.

Palm Beach Gardens

Trey Mahoney (No. 54), UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the Forbes list three times. With over 11 years of wealth management experience, he focuses on portfolio management, estate planning, private equity and fixed income investing.

"The Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list represents some of the best young leaders in wealth management today," said Gregory Kadet, Managing Director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA. "We are honored to once again have so many of our talented financial advisors recognized on this prestigious list for their proven expertise and dedication in helping clients throughout Florida achieve their financial goals."

"Our financial advisors are the front line of our services to clients and play a crucial role in our business," said Robert Covino, Managing Director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA. "Having 12 advisors attain this mark of excellence is a further validation of our value proposition and leadership in wealth management."

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list is composed of over 1,400 advisors across the country. Born in 1984 or later, they manage nearly $2.5 trillion in cumulative assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/.

