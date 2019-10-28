Twenty-Eight Outten & Golden Attorneys Named to the 2019 Lists of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, a premier law firm focusing exclusively on representing employees, is pleased to announce that 28 attorneys across the firm's four offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., have been recognized in the 2019 editions of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.

Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers rating service honors lawyers representing more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The multi-phased selection process includes independent third-party research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Fewer than five percent of attorneys across the country are named to the list annually.

Outten & Golden attorneys appearing on this year's list of Super Lawyers include:

Thomson Reuters' Rising Stars rating service requires that candidates be 40 years old or younger, or in practice for ten years or less. Notably, fewer than 2.5 percent of lawyers are named to the Rising Stars list in the U.S.

The Outten & Golden attorneys selected to the 2019 list of Rising Stars are:

"We are thrilled to again have such a large number of our lawyers among ranks of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "It is high praise and acknowledgment for the important work we do for our valued clients."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

