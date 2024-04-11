Twenty-Five Companies Honored with Excellence in Wellness Award

The Excellence in Wellness Award recognizes organizational commitment to employee well-being and successful execution of effective health and wellness initiatives.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Health names twenty-five organizations as winners of the Excellence in Wellness Award today. The Excellence in Wellness Award celebrates a company's commitment to corporate wellness initiatives. The winners of this prestigious award are recognized for providing a best-in-class health and wellness program to its employees and for promoting a culture of health and well-being throughout the entire organization.

The twenty-five winning organizations were selected from a pool of more than 1800 companies. Employers of all sizes were evaluated for the award. Utilizing 2023 wellness program data, award winners were determined using an aggregate score in four categories:

Being an Impact Player: Program Engagement

Total Wellbeing Support: 5 Pillars of Well-being & Benefit Integration

Strong Leadership Support and Participation

Improvements in Clinical Outcomes

Companies recognized by Marquee Health experience a variety of benefits from implementing effective wellness programs. These range from higher productivity and lower annual medical costs to fewer workers' compensation and disability claims and reduced absenteeism.

"It is so exciting to see these companies recognized for their ongoing commitment to employee health and well-being. Putting wellness at the forefront of an organization empowers employees to take control of their well-being while still providing the necessary support they need to be successful, ultimately fostering an environment full of happy, healthy team members," says Jonathon Short, President of Marquee Health.

Learn more about the awards here: https://marqueehealth.com/excellence-in-wellness-2024/

About Marquee Health

Marquee Health is a health and wellness company that offers a suite of products designed to support corporate wellness initiatives, empowering them to elevate and shine a light on employee wellness. Recognizing that everyone's journey to wellness is unique, Marquee Health provides employers with an outcomes-driven suite of health and wellness programs designed to unlock employee engagement and support the commitment to, and maintenance of, a healthy lifestyle. Since its inception in 2014, Marquee Health has helped millions of employees across the country improve their health and wellness. It's Wellness, Elevated. Learn more at www.marqueehealth.com.

Contact

Stormy Mayersky

Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Marquee Health