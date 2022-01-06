TWENTY-FIVE FAITH LEADERS LAUNCH HUNGER STRIKE FOR VOTING RIGHTS ON ANNIVERSARY OF INSURRECTION

A coalition of twenty-five faith leaders begin a hunger strike to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation Tweet this

Inspired by the "big lie", the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021 was an attempt to overturn democratic rule in the United States. This attempt continues across the nation as 19 states passed 34 laws impacting the right to vote, specifically targeting communities of color. States enacted laws to reduce early voting, restrict access to absentee ballots, and seize control of non-partisan election administration official functions. In addition, extreme partisan gerrymandering threatens access to Black political representation in state and federal elections for the next decade.