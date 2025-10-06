TWENTY-FIVE IN '25! ENTRIES NOW OPEN FOR THE 25TH AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN

- Premium List Available on AKC.org -

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now open for the 2025 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, which returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) North/South Concourse this December 13th and 14th. Entries are also open for the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, taking place on Friday, December 12th at the OCCC, and the AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, which will take place on December 13th and 14th also at the OCCC. The three premium lists and all event updates can be found by visiting the AKC National Championship event page.

AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin

The AKC National Championship, one of the world's premier dog events, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. It is the largest dog show in the United States and the only conformation dog show hosted by the American Kennel Club. It annually crowns America's National Champion.

Many other spectacular events featuring AKC sports are held in conjunction with the National Championship; The AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC RACH (Rally Champion) Invitational, Junior handler competitions in Conformation, Agility, Obedience, and Rally, and special attraction diving dogs. Earlier in the week at the OCCC, spectators can also see top dogs compete in Specialties and Group shows, as well as in the Space Coast Kennel Club of Palm Bay, Brevard Kennel Club, and Central Florida Kennel Club dog shows.

Hotel room blocks are open for those traveling to the event to compete. Visit the AKC National Championship Hotel and Travel page for more information.

Event coverage will be highlighted on AKC.tv®. AKC.tv® is available 24/7 on the web and on the AKC.tv app. Download the app today! It is also available on most streaming platforms.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com

