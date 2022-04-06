Twenty-Four Rising Black Professionals Step Forward: TALI Celebrates Graduates of Its New "Emerging Leaders Program"

"The 2022 Emerging Leaders Program graduates represent TALI's commitment to support and cultivate the next generation of Black leaders," states Evan Frazier (President & CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute). "Over the last seven months of training, our cohort members have been exposed to diverse topics and alumni mentors that will help them climb the organizational ladder and impact the community in powerful ways. Congratulations to each rising leader who committed to this journey!"

TALI's Emerging Leaders Program is operated in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). In addition, Duquesne University, Robert Morris University, and The University of Pittsburgh collaborated with TALI and CMU by providing faculty for the program.

"Participating in this inaugural Emerging Leaders Program graduation was quite a memorable experience," said Keynote Speaker Marsha Jones (Executive Vice President/Diversity & Inclusion Executive for PNC Financial Services Group). "I'm very impressed with the level of talent, engagement and enthusiasm that this cohort brings. They are set to make a significant impact on this region."

"Congratulations to The Advanced Leadership Institute and all the graduates of the Emerging Leaders Program. This program is exactly what is needed to grow diversity in the City of Pittsburgh and the Greater Pittsburgh Region." – Mayor Ed Gainey, City of Pittsburgh

The newly established Emerging Leaders Program complements TALI's flagship program, known as the Executive Leadership Academy (which is now in its fourth year of success). The Emerging Leaders Program is focused on individual contributors and early managers while the Executive Leadership Academy focuses on executives and mid-level managers. Together, both programs help to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for professional advancement. Post-graduation, graduates of TALI's Emerging Leaders Program will have ongoing access to alumni support and executive development programming.

The first class of Emerging Leader graduates includes:

Deo Alexander, Supervisor Distribution Engineering, Duquesne Light Company

Nisha Blackwell, Founder, Knotzland

Jerrelle Boston, Senior Business Analytics Consultant, PNC

Ja'Lisa Brown, Benefits and HRIS Manager, Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Jimyse Brown, Founder & Educator, Hidden Gyms/Cross Culture Sports & St. Edmund's Academy

Judah Constant, Senior Claim Manager, UPMC

Calvin Edwards, Senior Financial Analyst IT & Retail Innovation, Giant Eagle

Marrissa Gillcrease, Marketing Operations Specialist, Giant Eagle

Owen Gombami, IT Audit Manager, FHLBank Pittsburgh

Glenn Grayson, Senior Program Manager for Real Estate Development, Neighborhood Allies

Ange Loiseau, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Covestro

Lynette Mahan, Settlements Manager, Vice President, BNY Mellon

Amber Makokele, Manager of Growth, Highmark Wholecare

Hattie McCarter, Equity Management Coordinator, Department of General Services: Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunity

Kristian McCloud-Semaia, Senior HR Business Partner, PNC

Philip Montgomery, Customer Success Manager, HM Health Solutions

Paris Norman, Global Process Owner, Covestro

Tashawna Rodgers, Assistant Manager, Field Marketing, Giant Eagle

Allison Russell, Senior Program Manager, Value Realization, Enterprise Effectiveness, Highmark Health

Natalee Smith, Technical Product Manager, Coatings & Adhesives, Covestro

Patriece Thompson, Director of Investor Relations, Allegheny Conference on Community Development

Natalie Thurman, Manager, Human Research Protections Office (HRPO), Allegheny Health Network

Adam Wade, Community Resource Officer, Carnegie Mellon University Police Department

Nefertiti Wade, Health Equity Program Officer; Public Health Technician, Deloitte Services LP; PA Air National Guard

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. Its primary focus is to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for executive advancement. TALI has a portfolio of leadership programs, which include the Executive Leadership Academy (a program for Black leaders with at least 10 years of work experience in corporate, nonprofit, government or entrepreneurial sectors); an Emerging Leaders Program (addressing the needs of Black leaders with a minimum of 3-5 years of professional work experience); and ongoing programming and support for TALI alumni.

The Advanced Leadership Institute is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, FHL Bank Pittsburgh, Gateway Health, Koppers, and Sheetz; Silver Sponsor: Wabtec; and Bronze Sponsors: CS McKee, Dollar Bank, Eat'n Park, EY, and Northwestern Mutual. For information about how you can be involved, visit www.taliinstitute.org.

