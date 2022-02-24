Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Donates a New Church Bell to Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church

Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church accommodates over 1,200 people throughout the Coachella Valley, serving as a place of worship for the residents and interfaith groups in the growing region. Reverend Guy Wilson, the pastor of Lady of Soledad, estimates about 85 percent of Coachella's 45,000-plus residents are Catholic.

"We are so grateful and appreciative of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians for giving us a generous donation of a new church bell," said Reverend Francisco Gomez, S.T. Paster of Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church. "This new bell will assist us in calling hundreds of worshipers a day for our communal services."

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians continues to support groups throughout the Coachella Valley that focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity for the tribe's future generations.

About the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians trace their origins back to the Chemehuevi, a peaceful and nomadic Tribe whose territory once covered parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. The Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe's lands consist of two Reservations, which are located near the town of Twentynine Palms and the City of Coachella. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will continue to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for the Tribe's future generations. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage and traditions please go to https://www.29palmstribe.org

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians