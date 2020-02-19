Twenty Over Ten Launches Lead Pilot, the First Inbound Marketing Solution for Financial Advisors Built to Drive Qualified Prospects Through Hyper-Personalized Content Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten , an industry-leading SaaS company, today formally launched Lead Pilot, the industry's first-ever AI-powered all-in-one solution for content creation and distribution. Twenty Over Ten made the announcement at the T3 Advisor Conference, taking place at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, California.

"Since starting Twenty Over Ten, we've said there are two mega-trends that would shape the future of advisor sales and marketing: personalization and automation," said Ryan Russell, founder and CEO of Twenty Over Ten. "Over the last few years we've built an industry-leading website platform, and now we're expanding our offering by launching a turnkey inbound marketing platform. This new product gives financial advisors an all-in-one, intuitive platform to dramatically increase the number of leads and simplify the entire inbound marketing process."

Lead Pilot enables advisors to launch robust, multi-touchpoint content campaigns from a streamlined, easy-to-use dashboard. Team members can collaborate and share content pieces, upload original content, and customize content from a robust media library that includes video, editorial and infographic content (all unique to Lead Pilot). Once added, the content is scheduled to be sent out via email or social media via branded landing pages - all of which are automatically archived to meet industry compliance standards.

"People are busy, and communication channels are cluttered, lacking personality," said Samantha Russell, Twenty Over Ten's Chief Marketing Officer. "To get people's attention, you have to create highly personalized content that is uniquely relevant to them. We designed this tool for businesses of all sizes - so whether you already produce a steady stream of original content and are looking for a way to automate the dissemination of that content for your advisors and collect lead information, or if you are just starting out on your marketing journey and want an all-in-one marketing platform with a dedicated coach to help you grow - this tool is for you."

Lead Generation, Qualification and Conversion

Lead Pilot's algorithms enable advisors to track the engagement level for every lead and the AI-powered platform generates a score between 1-100 for each lead in real-time. Coupled with Lead Pilot's robust analytics and proprietary LEAD score, advisors can easily visualize not just the quantity but the quality of leads they've received via their digital marketing efforts.

Advisors can also pull detailed reports on exactly which content each individual in their system is reading, what content is producing the most leads overall, and which social media platforms are creating the highest engagement. Armed with this level of reporting, advisors can easily personalize content to capture, nurture and convert qualified leads to continuously grow their business.

Full-Service Marketing Automation for Advisors

With Lead Pilot, advisors can:

Publish more thought leadership quickly with a robust library of editorial-style and interactive content including infographics and videos.

Gather key contact information on all leads (whether captured through lead pilot or uploaded to the software), including work history, geographic location and more.

Launch brand-centric, high-converting landing pages without relying on a developer.

Dynamically tailor content and lead capture forms to increase engagement and conversions.

Create, personalize and schedule professionally designed marketing emails.

Rapidly create and deploy highly engaging content across popular social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Create and organize key relationships through smart segmentation.

Create cohesive customer experiences with robust campaigns.

Use robust analytics to track social media, email and lead engagement, filtered by individual pieces of content, whole campaigns, or even individual prospects

Easy-To-Use Platform Integrates With Top Tools Advisors Already Use

Steve Conroy, Director of Business Development at Braun-Bostich & Associates, Inc. is one of a select number of advisors who have been using Lead Pilot in beta since October and says, "We've worked with other inbound marketing software in the past and they were cumbersome and downright expensive. Lead Pilot is easy-to-use, intuitive, and has made managing our weekly content and digital marketing activities SO. MUCH. EASIER!"

Advisors using Lead Pilot can also seamlessly integrate with some of the most popular tools they are already using, including Riskalyze, Wealthbox and Redtail - automating the syncing of client and prospect data across platforms to accelerate productivity and provide a seamless experience.

Lead Pilot is website-agnostic (meaning you don't need to be a Twenty Over Ten website user to purchase it) and available starting today through both individual and enterprise plans. For more information, visit leadpilot.io

Twenty Over Ten is a leading SaaS company whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries redefine their marketing efforts. Twenty Over Ten offers a family of agile marketing products, Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Providence, all which give companies the marketing tools they need to scale. The company is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit twentyoverten.com.

