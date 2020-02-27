Twenty Over Ten Partners with Riskalyze to Maximize Lead Generation for Financial Advisors

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten , an industry-leading SaaS company, today announced a partnership with Riskalyze, which enables advisors to pinpoint an investor's Risk Number® in an effort to build a portfolio containing an appropriate amount of risk. Through this new integration, Twenty Over Ten's Lead Pilot customers will be able to seamlessly deliver tailored content to clients based on a pre-determined risk tolerance score.

Unveiled at the T3 Advisor Conference in February, Lead Pilot is the first inbound marketing solution for financial advisors designed to drive qualified prospects through hyper-personalized content marketing. With Lead Pilot, advisors are able to launch robust, multi-touchpoint content campaigns from a streamlined, easy-to-use dashboard. Riskalyze's Risk Number technology enables advisors to leverage the numbers generated by its program to craft portfolios that contain exactly the right amount of risk.



"In today's fast-paced environment, advisors need a way to better connect with their clients and prospects while also leveraging a tool to quickly capture leads," said Ryan Russell, co-founder of Twenty Over Ten. "We are excited to partner with the industry's most trusted name in the quantitative measurement of client risk tolerance."

With this simple one-click integration, advisors can seamlessly bring their leads from Lead Pilot right into their Riskalyze account. Every lead that is generated from a Lead Pilot landing page is added directly to the advisor's Riskalyze account as a new contact as well, allowing advisors to further engage via email with customized content and associate data with their newly generated leads.

"We're thrilled to see the Risk Number integrated into the heart of the Lead Pilot marketing automation platform," said Jonathan Scott, Director of Core Product at Riskalyze. "This integration will allow advisors to individually tailor the content they deliver to prospects based on their quantified risk preference."

To introduce this new offering to the advisor community, Twenty Over Ten and Riskalyze will be hosting a joint webinar to help educate and train advisors on how to best leverage the integration on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Those interested in attending can register for free by visiting https://hs.riskalyze.com/20over10webinar .

