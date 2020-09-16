Twenty Over Ten's Lead Pilot Tool Recognized As Top Technology Provider In The WealthManagement.com 2020 Industry Awards

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten , an industry-leading SaaS company, was selected as a winner of the WealthManagement.com 2020 Industry Awards for its social media leadership. The winners were announced Sept. 10 at the first-ever virtual awards ceremony hosted by WealthManagement.com.

Now in its sixth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. This year, 72 awards were presented to 61 companies from a pool of 155 finalists. A panel of 15 judges from top names in the industry selected winners based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—such as scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery.

As a finalist in the social media leadership category, Lead Pilot makes it simple for advisors to rapidly create and deploy highly engaging content across popular social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Users can choose content (infographics, videos, customizable articles) from the robust Lead Pilot library or create their own custom messages to share. Robust analytics reports enable users to track social media engagement and lead generation to grow their audiences and improve ROI. Lead Pilot is a scalable solution developed for independent wealth managers to large enterprise groups to manage all company social media networks in one convenient dashboard, schedule unlimited messages and retrieve archives to satisfy regulatory requirements.

In addition to being selected as the winner in the category of "Social Media Leadership" (Technology Provider), Twenty Over Ten's Lead Pilot tool was also named a finalist in the category of "Innovation Platform" (Technology Providers). WealthManagement.com also recognized Twenty Over Ten's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Samantha Russell, as a finalist in the category of "Chief Marketing Officer of the Year" (Technology Providers). Russell was also honored as "The Ten to Watch in 2021" by WealthManagement.com as an individual set to make an impact on wealth management in 2021 and for being on the leading edge of trends that will affect advisors in the future.

"We are honored to be named a winner and a finalist in two categories for this year's Industry Awards," said Ryan Russell, founder and CEO of Twenty Over Ten. "We are proud to be recognized among many well-established leaders in our industry for our innovation and commitment to developing tools that assist the modern advisor. Our continued success is truly driven by our incredible team of critical thinkers and doers who continually develop solutions that help advisors not just keep pace but outpace in today's fast-paced tech-driven environment. This is really just the beginning for us."

To learn more about Lead Pilot and all it has to offer, please visit https://leadpilot.io .

