Twenty Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® Properties Are Recognized On The 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating List

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide, the global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, announced its 2021 Star Rating awards, honoring twenty properties, nine spas and four restaurants in the esteemed Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® collection. A team of professional inspectors traveled the world and anonymously visited and assessed hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards that determined the coveted annual Star Ratings, offering designations for Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended properties. Recognition in this year's program is a continuation of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' high achievements in the global ratings system with ten properties receiving Five-Star ratings, nine properties receiving Four-Star ratings and one property receiving a Recommended rating. In addition to the property distinctions, two Sense®, A Rosewood Spas received Five-Star ratings; seven spas received Four-Star ratings; three restaurants received Four-Star ratings and one restaurant received a Recommended rating.

The 2021 Star Ratings recognize multiple honorees within the portfolio that have had a continued presence in the program. This includes Rosewood Hotel Georgia's ninth consecutive Five-Star rating; Rosewood Sand Hill and Rosewood Mayakoba's seventh consecutive Five-Star ratings; Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort's sixth consecutive five-star rating; Rosewood Beijing's fourth consecutive Five-Star rating; Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende's third consecutive Five-Star ratings and the second consecutive Five-Star ratings for Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood London and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. This year also celebrates the fifth and second uninterrupted years that Rosewood Mayakoba's Sense spa and Rosewood Miramar Beach's Sense spa received Five-Star ratings, respectively. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' recognition on the prestigious Star Ratings is the latest testament to the brand's ongoing commitment to providing guests and visitors exceptional service and unique experiences in a safe and inspiring environment.

Rosewood properties awarded on the 2021 list include:

Five-Star Ratings:

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel ( Paris, France )

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort ( Los Cabos, Mexico )

Rosewood Beijing ( Beijing, China )

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco ( Tuscany, Italy )

Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR)

Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, Canada )

Rosewood London ( London, United Kingdom )

Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico )

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( San Miguel de Allende, Mexico )

Rosewood Sand Hill ( Menlo Park, California )

Four-Star Ratings:

Rosewood Abu Dhabi ( Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates )

Rosewood Baha Mar ( Nassau , The Bahamas )

Rosewood Bermuda ( Bermuda )

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi ( Santa Fe, New Mexico )

Rosewood Jeddah ( Jeddah, Saudi Arabia )

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek ( Dallas, Texas )

Rosewood Phnom Penh ( Phnom Penh, Cambodia )

Rosewood Washington, D.C. ( Washington, D.C. )

The Carlyle , A Rosewood Hotel ( New York, New York )

Recommended Rating:

Rosewood Sanya (Sanya, China )

"We are incredibly honored to have our properties, spas and restaurants recognized as top destinations by an esteemed global authority in luxury hospitality such as Forbes Travel Guide," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "We thank our associates for their dedication to facilitating extraordinary experiences for our guests and we look forward to continuing to bring high quality service to all who walk through properties' doors."



Along with the hotels and resorts recognized, nine spas and four restaurants were distinguished by Forbes Travel Guide, including:

Five-Star Ratings:

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Miramar Beach ( Montecito, California )



Hawksworth Restaurant at Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, Canada )

)

Madera at Rosewood Sand Hill ( Menlo Park, California )

The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek ( Dallas, Texas )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Abu Dhabi ( Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Beijing ( Beijing, China )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, Canada )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( San Miguel de Allende, Mexico )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Sand Hill ( Menlo Park, California )

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Sanya (Sanya, China )

The Spa at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort ( Los Cabos, Mexico



Bistro B at Rosewood Beijing ( Beijing, China )

"These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry," said Filip Boyen, chief executive officer of Forbes Travel Guide. "During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff."

This year, hotels, spas and restaurants were all inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests. The winning properties, restaurants and spas are showcased on https://www.forbestravelguide.com/. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, visit https://www.forbestravelguide.com/about.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 21 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

