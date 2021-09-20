Twenty-Six States Recognize and Celebrate National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) with Governor Proclamations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) kicks-off today with proclamations from more than half of the nation's governors recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in their respective states in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of NCEW.

"Thank you to this distinguished, bipartisan group of our nation's state and local leaders for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing economic and energy needs through their Clean Energy Week proclamations," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "This broad, bipartisan support from across the country makes it clear that America is ready for a clean energy future. Yet today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for our country as they do for those across the globe. I encourage all Americans to join their state and federal leaders this week in celebration of National Clean Energy Week and all that the clean energy sector can do to improve our environment, economy and country."

Twenty-six governors as well as the mayor of the District of Columbia have issued proclamations with more states expected to join them throughout the week. Clean Energy Week proclamations to date are below:

Samples of bipartisan support from state officials for NCEW are as follows:

"New Hampshire is an environmentally-driven state that has brought together stakeholders to develop strategic approaches that deliver environmental wins, including our recent expansion of net metering, all while protecting the ratepayer with an eye towards reducing overall costs," said New Hampshire Governor Christopher Sununu (R-NH). "I am proud to proclaim September 20-24 as Clean Energy Week in New Hampshire in recognition of the proactive steps we've taken to ensure the continued growth of renewable energy sources."

"I have made it a top priority throughout my administration to ensure that Pennsylvania addresses climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which will improve our environment, spur quality jobs, and benefit consumers through reduced energy costs," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA). "Clean Energy Week is an opportunity to highlight the meaningful environmental and economic benefits of the industry while renewing our commitment to a cleaner, greener environment."

"I'm glad to recognize Clean Energy Week here in Oklahoma," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK). "Wind is key to Oklahoma's 'All of the Above' energy approach, and we're proud to be a Top Ten state in net generation"

"The urgency to combat climate change and build a more sustainable future is clear, and Washington, DC is proud to serve as an international model for building greener, more resilient cities," said District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser (D). "We know that by working together – at home and with communities around the globe – we can deliver results in the form of green jobs and economic development, energy independence, and, ultimately, a healthier planet and a better quality of life for everyone."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including in-person events and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

