Twenty-Three Kilometres of Veins in Argentina: Golden Goose Lines Up the Drill

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF)

A junior explorer has finished mapping a sprawling epithermal vein system in Patagonia — and with assays pending and gold near record highs, the next step is the drill bit.

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The gold sector's central problem in 2026 is not price — price has been doing the heavy lifting for two years. The problem is what is left in the ground that no one has yet found. Grassroots exploration has fallen to roughly 21% of the global exploration budget, a multi-decade low, even as the average new gold discovery now takes more than a decade to reach production. That structural gap is exactly the window Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) is trying to step into, and its latest fieldwork has brought the company to the edge of its first drill program.

The Backstory: District-Scale Ground in a Proven Belt

Golden Goose is a mineral-exploration company built around the right to acquire 100% of the 44,400-hectare Gran Esperanza property, a gold-silver project in the Los Menucos District of Argentina's Río Negro Province. The land position is large by any junior's standard, and it sits in a region drawing growing exploration attention. Beyond Gran Esperanza, the company holds the Goldfire Property in Quebec — near Gold Fields' Windfall project — and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina, giving it optionality across multiple jurisdictions.

The thesis is straightforward: in a market starved of new discoveries, a junior holding district-scale ground in a prospective belt, doing the systematic early work that larger miners have stopped funding, sits near the front of the eventual supply pipeline. The company's broader project narrative is laid out on its Website.

The News: A 23.6-Kilometre Vein System, Mapped

On April 22, 2026, Golden Goose announced the completion of geological mapping and channel sampling at Gran Esperanza — a Phase 1 field campaign designed to define the epithermal vein system and refine priority exploration targets across the property. The results were substantial. In total, crews mapped approximately 23.6 kilometres of mineralized vein structures, collected 341 channel samples from 265 channels in the western sector, and gathered 12 rock-chip samples from newly discovered vein systems. Channels were cut perpendicular to vein trends at roughly 50-metre intervals and systematically sampled to assess grade distribution and strike continuity.

"The extent of mapped mineralized veins and the discovery of new systems reinforce our confidence in the project's potential," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose Resources. "We are excited to receive the assay results and continue advancing toward defining high-priority drill targets." As of that announcement, assay results from the channel and rock-chip sampling were pending — the next concrete catalyst — and the work was explicitly framed as setting up drill targets ahead of potential diamond drilling. Investors can follow the assay timeline and drill planning via the company's website.

Why It Matters Now: A Discovery-Deficit Market

The timing of that fieldwork sits against an unusually favorable macro backdrop. Global gold exploration budgets rose roughly 11% to more than US$6 billion last year — now half of all mining exploration spending — yet the share devoted to grassroots discovery fell to a record-low of about 21%. The industry is spending more than ever on gold while finding less of it, pouring money into extending known deposits rather than searching for new ones. That bottleneck places a premium on early-stage explorers working underexplored ground in proven belts.

The price environment reinforces the urgency. A succession of major banks has set year-end 2026 gold targets ranging well above current levels, with several pointing toward US$5,000 per ounce or higher, and central-bank buying has remained robust quarter after quarter. When sovereign capital and institutional forecasts both line up behind a supply-constrained commodity, the companies converting fieldwork into drill targets are the ones that stand to benefit first — provided their geology delivers.

What the Mapping Actually Tells Us

Mapping and channel sampling are unglamorous, but they are the foundation on which any credible drill program is built. By characterizing lithological units, alteration assemblages, vein orientations and structural controls across the property, Golden Goose has been building the geological model that determines where, and how deep, to point a drill. Cutting channels perpendicular to vein trends at regular intervals is precisely the kind of systematic sampling that lets a company assess grade distribution and strike continuity before committing the far larger capital that drilling requires.

The discovery of additional vein systems during the campaign is meaningful because it suggests the mineralized footprint may be broader than previously understood — expanding the menu of potential drill targets. The crucial caveat is that channel and rock-chip samples, while useful for vectoring toward mineralization, are selective by nature and do not by themselves define a resource. The pending assay results will give the first quantified read on grade, and only drilling can test what lies at depth. For now, the story is about a credible target being readied, not a discovery being confirmed.

Understanding an Epithermal System

Gran Esperanza is described as an epithermal vein system — a style of deposit that forms relatively near surface from hot, mineral-bearing fluids and that has historically hosted some of the world's richest gold and silver mines. Epithermal systems are attractive to explorers because their veins can carry high grades and because surface expressions — the kind of exposed quartz veins Golden Goose has been mapping and sampling — can point toward what lies beneath. The presence of extensive vein outcrops over many kilometres is the sort of feature that makes a property a compelling drill target rather than a purely conceptual one.

That said, epithermal systems are also notoriously variable: grade can change sharply over short distances, and surface mineralization does not always persist at depth. This is precisely why the sequence Golden Goose is following — map, sample, model, then drill — matters. Each step is meant to reduce the uncertainty before the company commits the capital that drilling demands. The pending assays will quantify what the mapping has so far described only in terms of extent and structure.

Optionality Across Three Areas

While Gran Esperanza is the current focus, Golden Goose's broader portfolio gives it more than one way to create value. The Goldfire Property in Quebec sits near Gold Fields' Windfall project — one of the more significant gold developments in the province — putting Golden Goose's ground in established, mining-friendly territory. The controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta, another Argentine province with a long mining history, adds a second South American foothold. For a company of Golden Goose's size, holding optionality across multiple districts and jurisdictions is a way of spreading exploration risk while keeping several potential catalysts in the pipeline, even if near-term attention stays fixed on the Patagonian flagship.

The Peer Group

Golden Goose competes for attention within a crowded field of junior gold explorers, each pitching district-scale ground and discovery potential into the same supply-deficit narrative. Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) is a more advanced Quebec-focused explorer drilling its Perron gold project, illustrating where a successful discovery-stage program can lead. Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) has drawn strong investor interest advancing its Antino gold project in Suriname, another example of a junior turning systematic exploration into expanding results.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF) holds a portfolio of gold projects in Canada and offers a more diversified, multi-asset development profile, while Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) is advancing gold projects across Australia and North America with an emphasis on district-scale exploration. Across the group, the common thread is the one underpinning interest in Golden Goose: in a market where new ounces are increasingly scarce and gold prices remain historically high, explorers converting early fieldwork into drill-ready targets occupy a strategically valuable position — even as the majority of grassroots programs never convert into an economic mine.

The Bottom Line

Golden Goose has done the foundational work: a large, district-scale land package in a prospective Argentine belt, a completed Phase 1 mapping campaign that traced 23.6 kilometres of mineralized veins and turned up new systems, and a clear path toward defining drill targets — all against a gold market that is rewarding discovery potential as never before. The pending assays and the move toward a maiden drill program are the catalysts to watch. As with any early-stage explorer, none of the upside is assured until the drill bit turns and the results are in, but the company has positioned itself at the point in the cycle where junior explorers tend to attract the most attention. Follow the assays and drill plans via the company's website.

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SOURCES:

[1] Golden Goose Resources Ltd., "Golden Goose Resources Completes Mapping and Channel Sampling at its Gran Esperanza High Grade Gold Project, Rio Negro, Argentina," TheNewswire, April 22, 2026.

[2] Golden Goose Resources Corp. / USA News Group, "Twenty-Three Kilometres of Veins, Three Continents of Optionality," GlobeNewswire, May 14, 2026.

[3] World Gold Council and S&P Global exploration-budget data; Reuters and major-bank 2026 gold price forecasts, 2025–2026.

[4] Company filings and exchange listings for referenced comparable companies (tickers/exchanges as of June 2026).

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