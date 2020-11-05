Twenty-three Outten & Golden Attorneys Selected for the 2020 Edition of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, a premier law firm focused exclusively on representing employees, is pleased to announce that 23 attorneys from the firm's New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., offices have been named to the 2020 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars list. All of the honorees have been previously selected.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service that honors lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. The selection process involves independent third-party research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Fewer than 5 percent of attorneys in the U.S. are named to the list annually.

Outten & Golden attorneys appearing in the 2020 edition of Super Lawyers include:

Super Lawyers also honors Rising Stars, outstanding attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for ten years or less. Fewer than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the country are named to the Rising Stars list.

The Outten & Golden attorneys included in the 2020 list of Rising Stars are:

"These repeat appearances on the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists reflect our attorneys' exceptional skill and character," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner, "as well as our commitment to our clients and the contributions we make to the legal profession locally and nationally. We are deeply grateful for the recognition."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

