Twenty Year NYC Taxi Veteran Launches Ride-Hailing Platform Myle

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myle Technologies is launching its ride-hailing service in New York City's five boroughs today. Built for New Yorkers by a New Yorker, Myle is designed to give the city a better alternative without surge pricing or hidden fees.

With on-demand or pre-scheduled rides, Myle makes it easy to get picked up anywhere in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island. The service also plans to expand to counties on long island in its first year. Myle's fleet offers Regular (four seats), SUV (six seats), Shared, Premium, Premium SUV, and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle options.

Myle doesn't believe in taking advantage of busy commuters with hidden fees or surge pricing. Consumers pay the price they see in the app, which takes into account only the distance to be travelled and estimated time. Unlike Uber and Lyft, there is no multiplier for busy conditions. There are also no cancellation fees until the driver is at the pick-up location and no lost item fees for when riders leave belongings in the car.

"As a veteran of the New York Taxi industry and an entrepreneur, I knew there had to be a better solution, so I set out to design and build a ride-hailing service that New Yorkers actually want to use," said Aleksey Medvedovskiy, founder and CEO, Myle Technologies. "Today, we have a service that is transparently-priced, easy to use, and fully-featured. Best of all, we're going to be 10% cheaper than Uber or Lyft. If you don't believe it, try Myle for yourself."

The Myle Ride app is available through the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices.

About Myle Technologies:

Myle Technologies was founded in 2020 by Aleksey Medvedovskiy, a twenty year veteran of the New York Taxi industry. With a vision to create a ride-hailing service for New Yorkers by New Yorkers, he launched Myle Ride in February 2020. For more important, please visit: https://ridemyle.com/

