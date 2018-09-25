Twenty-Year Project Culminates in Kickstarter Campaign for Children's Character Education Series Fostering Self-Esteem and Core Values

"Children are the focus of my life's work, and I am passionate about giving them tools to make good life decisions. When they are taught the curriculum, many elementary-age students identify communication styles just as well as my former law students," explains Dr. Tamara A. Fackrell, author of the series.

Dr. Fackrell, an award-winning attorney-mediator with a PhD in marriage, family, and human development, has practiced in the family law arena for over twenty years. A popular keynote speaker for workshops and national conferences, she focuses on communication and conflict resolution in relationships. During her time as a law professor, she broke down complex problem-solving concepts for her students. One day, she had an epiphany: if she could break these concepts down to their simplest forms, she could teach them to children.

Dr. Fackrell developed the Communication Animals to teach problem-solving methods, and she began presenting the curriculum in the classrooms of her own children. She received a grant to have undergraduate and law students teach the curriculum to thousands of youth throughout Utah.

Dr. Fackrell's curriculum will now be available in book form. She and her team, illustrator Rylee Witbeck and designer Celeste Tuttle, have created an unforgettable adventure for children, with a treasure hunt and engaging illustrations on every page. Each book also includes a character-building plan so children can develop strategies for their needs.

Through the series, children will learn how to identify their own communication style and how to integrate the positive traits of other styles when appropriate. Parents, children, and teachers will develop a problem-solving and communication vocabulary, learning terms such as self-soothing and ghost conflicts.

Dr. Fackrell has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the first three books. Parents and teachers from around the world are being welcomed to participate in making a difference for children.

The Kickstarter campaign is at http://kck.st/2pkyQag.

