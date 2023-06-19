Twenty20 Energy Expands Global Network with New Regional Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai joins Port Moresby and Bangkok as Company continues to grow beyond Singapore HQ

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty20 Energy, a leading international energy provider driving decarbonization and energy transition solutions through innovative technologies, is pleased to announce the opening of its new regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre. This strategic move positions Twenty20 Energy to capitalize on the immense potential offered by Dubai, a thriving city and business hub that serves as a gateway to the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Dubai office marks the fourth addition to Twenty20 Energy's expanding global network.

Twenty20 Energy announces the opening of its new regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Dubai's strategic location provides numerous advantages for Twenty20 Energy's future growth. It offers enhanced access to capital, world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and a robust legal and regulatory framework aligned with international standards. These factors make Dubai an ideal base for Twenty20 Energy to leverage opportunities in the rapidly evolving energy market.

Geoff Lawrence, CEO of Twenty20 Energy, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, "The opening of our new office in Dubai represents a pivotal development for our company. With established headquarters in Singapore and regional offices in Port Moresby, Bangkok, and now Dubai, Twenty20 Energy strategically expands its network to effectively respond to the pressing need for innovative energy generation solutions in these rapidly growing markets. By expanding our presence, we are dedicated to meeting the demands for cleaner and sustainable energy solutions. Singapore will continue to serve as our headquarters, overseeing and coordinating the operations of our regional offices, further showcasing our unwavering commitment to addressing the critical energy needs in these regions."

Mr. Lawrence also highlighted the importance of transitioning away from highly polluting traditional fossil fuels and embracing cleaner, more sustainable, and renewable energy sources in these markets. Twenty20 Energy's expertise lies in providing ground-breaking power generation applications, particularly in island and coastal regions, which pave the way for sustainable economic growth. The company is fully aware of the vast opportunities that lie ahead and is strategically positioned to seize them.

The expansion into Dubai marks a monumental step forward for Twenty20 Energy in its mission to facilitate decarbonization and lead the charge in energy transition solutions worldwide. With a strong presence in key regions, the company is poised to become a driving force in shaping a sustainable energy future.

About Twenty20 Energy

Twenty20 Energy delivers innovative energy solutions that enable clients, partners, and stakeholders to accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy future. From concept development to operations and maintenance, Twenty20 Energy provides engineering, project execution and asset management through long term operations and management solutions, coupled with the capacity to provide funding or participate in shared project ownership. Uniquely positioned in the energy landscape, Twenty20 Energy has a global reach with local sensitivity, developing projects that deliver cleaner energy while empowering economic growth for today and beyond.

Contact:

Joe Diaz
Lytham Partners, LLC
(602) 889-9700
[email protected]

SOURCE Twenty20 Energy

