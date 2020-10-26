Twenty5 Announces Solution for Cloud-based Solutions from SAP for the Professional Services Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty5 today announced availability of its Integrated Project Pricing & Estimating (iPE) application for the professional services industry. Building on the Intelligent Enterprise strategy, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These leverage SAP® Cloud Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with both with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. Twenty5 is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific, professional services industry requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes.

"Professional services firms are under increasing pressure to respond to customer request for proposals (RFPs) with greater agility and precision," said Magnus Bjorendahl, co-founder at Twenty5. "We are happy to work with SAP to further enhance iPE to deliver a compelling and comprehensive industry cloud solution for professional services firms."

"The pricing and estimating solution developed by Twenty5 will add comprehensive and compelling capabilities to our portfolio, enabling our customers to submit bids faster and with more confidence and close the loop between bidding and executing projects," said Jonathan Rhodes, global head of Professional Services Industry Business Unit, SAP. "This is a prime example of how co-innovation between our organizations can help deliver value for customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with Twenty5 to create innovative industry cloud solutions and applications for customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry."

The Integrated Project Pricing & Estimating solution is an SAP-validated partner app available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Find, try, and buy iPE at www.sapappcenter.com. For each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree.

For more information on industry cloud solutions from SAP, read here.

About Twenty5

Twenty5 is an innovative software company working to transform project-centric businesses running SAP® leveraging the latest technology such as SAP HANA®. Our founders each have 25+ years of experience in the enterprise software world, with deep knowledge in SAP, project-centric industries, and advanced technologies.

